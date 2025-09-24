"I plan to return and be myself": Damian Lillard provides massive update on his return timeline amid injury rehab

Damian Lillard's return to the Portland Trail Blazers has been one of the biggest stories this offseason. However, the guard is currently rehabilitating from an ACL injury and provided a massive update on his return timeline last week.

During a Sept. 15 appearance on Andy Katz's show The Sideline, Lillard was asked about his comeback from injury. The former All-Star said he was feeling better and emphasized that he was doing everything he was "allowed" to do.

"It's been moving along really well.Like I had surgery, I jumped right into the things that they allowed me todo. The moment that I'm allowed to doit, I do it. And you know, I try to getinto it without fear and also, protecting myself at the same time," Lillard explained. (Timestamp: 17:53 onwards).

Continuing to speak of his injury, Lillard also provided a massive update on his return date.

"I recently started back running andI'm 4 months out. So, I'm feelingstrong. I'm feeling good about it," Lillard continued. (Timestamp: 18:11 onwards). "I want to get my body all theway back right so that when I return tothe floor, you know, I'm not returningas a shell of myself. I plan toreturn and be myself."

Lillard sustained the injury during the Bucks' Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. This extended time away from the game was also the reason Milwaukee decided to waive him at the beginning of free agency.

However, the All-Star has since returned to Portland and will be hoping to get back in shape as he looks to make his second debut for the Trail Blazers in the second half of the season.

Damian Lillard offers his views on the growing Achilles injury problem in the NBA

Damian Lillard is among several players dealing with Achilles issues this offseason. Dejounte Murray, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton are likely to miss most of the year due to ACL tears, showcasing a growing trend.

During his Monday conversation with Andy Katz, the Portland guard pointed to the “pace” of today’s game as the main reason behind the rise in ACL injuries.

"Honestly, I think it might have something to do with the pace of the game. The game is is getting super fast and you're dealing with like extremely high-level athletes," Lillard expressed (18:50 onwards).

The growing list of ACL injuries will need to be checked by the NBA, as it jeopardizes the careers of players while hindering teams' roster-building capabilities.

