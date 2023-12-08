"I don't play with Lego, I build with it" - Myles Turner takes Lego obsession to new heights, says he sorts through 120,000 pieces during time off

Myles Turner is a big fan of Lego. The Indiana Pacers center recently told reporters that he's gone through over 120,000 pieces of the popular building blocks since the start of the season. Turner said he spends an average of three to four hours per day building structures.

The hilarious revelation was made while Turner was speaking with the media ahead of the in-season tournament final, which is set to take place on Saturday. Turner was quick to note that he "builds Lego" and that he doesn't "play" with it.

"Big, big, big thing," Turner said. "I build Legos. I don't play with Legos. It's literally all I do with my downtime. I get back to the crib, and it's a way for me to take my mind off of things. I put some music on, might put a show on, but at least 3-4 hours out of my day, bro. I've already built 12 different projects. I've counted up everything, I've already gone through 120,000 pieces since the season started."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Turner has been an ever-present for the Pacers this season. The big man has played in 20 games so far, averaging 17.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while shooting 50.6% and 32.2% from 3-point range.

The Indiana Pacers are the In-Season Tournament's Cinderella team

Every sporting tournament has one team that defies expectations. For the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament, that team is the Indiana Pacers. Led by budding star Tyrese Haliburton, Rick Carlisle's team has become a favorite of basketball fans around the world.

Indiana recorded a shock victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the semi-finals and will now face the LA Lakers for the right to make history and become the first winner of the tournament. The winning team will also get a cash prize of $500,000 per player, which has been a motivating factor around the NBA.

As a Cinderella team, the Pacers will enter their game against the Lakers as significant underdogs. LeBron James has been playing at an exceptional level and will be a difficult opponent for a young and inexperienced Pacers team to overcome.

However, Haliburton and co. haven't backed down from anybody and will feel confident in their ability to slay one more giant on their way to writing their names in the history books. Indiana has already defeated the Boston Celtics and the Bucks en route to a Finals appearance.

Regardless of whether they win or lose, the Pacers have proven they're on the right track and will be a contending team in the not-too-distant future.