"I don't play about my recovery process" - LeBron James teases Nike recovery shoes post workout session

LeBron James is enjoying his offseason after the LA Lakers were handed a gentleman’s sweep by the Denver Nuggets in this year’s playoffs. James told reporters after the series was over that basketball would take a backseat to his family. He claimed to spend most of his time with his wife and their three kids.

Training, however, never stops for one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players. Even when his season is done, he continues to be a workhorse in the gym, keeping his body in shape. The way he prepares and his dedication to keeping his body strong and healthy are parts of what make him legendary.

“King James” emphasized his commitment to compete with Team USA for the Olympics basketball gold in Paris in two months. It is an added motivation not to slacken even if his NBA campaign is over.

Recently, LeBron James posted a story on Instagram showing part of his recovery method after training. He captioned the clip with:

“I don’t play about my recovery process. Treat your body how you treat/ed the first car you bought.”

James had on his feet high-cut Nike slip-on shoes that fit snugly on his feet. On his knees were Hyperice knee ice compressions, which were designed by the brand to “reduce inflammation and pain.” The 20x All-Star, who was already the oldest player in the NBA last season, left no stone unturned in his recovery process.

LeBron James dealt with a myriad of injuries last season. His ankle was the most nagging issue that he had to play through but he also sat out a few games due to knee soreness. Seeing how he took care of them in his post-workout treatment isn’t surprising.

LeBron James has made his body his biggest investment

In March 2018, Maverick Carter said that LeBron James spends $1.5 million annually on his body. The figure was reportedly used on everything possible to help the then-Cleveland Cavaliers star keep his body in top condition. James was 33 years old at that time and still at the peak of his physical skills.

James will turn 40 in December this year and has shown only very little signs of declining. He just made it to the All-NBA third team, a recognition that many felt was a little low for him. Some were contending that he should have been part of the second team.

One can easily argue that to maintain his level of play at conditioning, the investment he has made in his body has never stopped. In more likelihood, it has even been bigger since Carter made his comments. With age comes more needs to recover and to get his body in the best possible state.

LeBron James’ investment has made off in so many ways. He has been arguably the LA Lakers’ best player despite Anthony Davis making the All-Defensive and All-NBA teams last season. James will also be the unquestioned leader of Team USA who will go for gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics.