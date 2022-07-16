“I could play a whole game right after the game end” - LeBron James says playing basketball is like a drug, says he’s sad when a game ends

LeBron James recently shared some thoughts on his love for the game. He revealed that there are times when he could play another game right after one ends.

The veteran's desire to run up and down the court for another 48 minutes is incredible. However, LBJ is no ordinary veteran, especially following his outstanding performance last season.

Although it did not translate to many wins, he came close to winning the scoring title. The Lakers finished the season with a 33-49 record.

The four-time NBA champ had several personalities in the studio for HBO's "The Shop," including Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Although they discussed several topics, their discussion of being "in the zone" stood out.

James believes it is a feeling that needs to be studied to see if people can tap into it at will. When asked if he constantly chases moments like these, he said:

"Oh, it's a drug. It's definitely a drug. You wish the night never ends. When the game ends, I'm literally, like, sad. Like, I want to go, I could literally go again. I could play a whole game right after the game end."

LeBron James is entering his 20th season

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted James in 2003 when he was 18 years old. He has been arguably the most consistent player in the last two decades.

Despite entering his 20th season, James is looking for as much action as possible. He will reportedly participate in the Drew League later today. His last participation in the event came in 2011.

Since joining the league, LBJ has won nearly every group and individual accolade. "King James" is on course to become the all-time scoring leader. He could achieve it before the end of next season.

James' desire to play with his son Bronny will keep him in the league for a few more years. Bronny will be eligible for the draft in 2023, the same year LeBron becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The 18-time All-Star has explicitly stated that any team that signs Bronny will also have him saying it is not about the money at that point.

LBJ has been preparing for the new season after promising not to miss the playoffs again.

