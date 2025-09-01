"I was playing defense": Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis shoots down family connection leading to Bucks comeback

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 01, 2025 22:37 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, clarifies Bucks signing (Image Source: IMAGN)

Greek star and Giannis Antetokounmpo's older brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, has returned to the Milwaukee Bucks. He missed the entire 2024-25 NBA season due to a torn Achilles tendon. Over the weekend, however, it was announced that both sides agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

Many believe the Bucks' decision to re-sign the Greek forward was because of his younger brother. There have been rumors that the nine-time All-Star, Giannis, will ask to be traded since the team has struggled to find success over the past three seasons. Milwaukee has not gone past the first round of the playoffs during that stretch.

However, the older brother dismissed the narrative that the Bucks pursued him to keep the 2021 Finals MVP from leaving. According to him, the Milwaukee organization was impressed with his performance at the EuroBasket tournament. As a result, the team acknowledged him and offered him a new contract.

“They were here after the first game against Italy, and they were excited because I was playing defense. I was doing my job, that’s my role,” Antetokounmpo said.

During the game against Italy, Antetokounmpo finished with six points, three rebounds, a steal and a block. Even with that, fans believe Thanasis' return will help the Bucks keep Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA big man takes a shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo

Most players change roles in the NBA and while playing internationally. For example, Germany guard Dennis Schroder is mostly a role player in the NBA, a productive role player, that is. He's never been voted into the All-Star game and isn't considered one.

However, Schroder is arguably one of the best players in the German national team. He was even named the FIBA World Cup MVP in 2023.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the star in the NBA and internationally for Greece. But his position has slightly changed as he's playing the center position more. Utah Jazz big man Jusuf Nurkic commented on it ahead of their matchup at the EuroBasket on Tuesday.

Nurkic criticized how Antetokounmpo handles certain defensive strategies.

“He’s playing more at the [center position]. Obviously, he will have to defend too. But at the end of the day, just stop him in transition and live with his shots. Generally, he’s sucked at those defenses the last few years he’s played in EuroBasket,” the Bosnian center said. “But it’s not only him, so we will be ready.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo has not commented on what Nurkic said about him. But with the Greek Freak, he usually lets his game do the talking.

