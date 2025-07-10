“I was playing with one arm”: Michael Porter Jr. gets brutally honest in emotional farewell to Denver

This offseason, Michael Porter Jr. saw his tenure with the Denver Nuggets come to an end. As he prepares for the next chapter of his career, the veteran forward opened up on his final days with his old team.

Ad

Denver had championship aspirations heading into the playoffs, but ended up falling short of their goals. They had a pair of highly-competitive series, eventually being eliminated by the OKC Thunder in seven rounds in round two. One of their biggest drawbacks was a dip in production from a key player.

After averaging over 18 points per game in the regular season, Porter Jr. mustered just 9.1 PPG in the playoffs. He was drastically limited by a shoulder injury, but wanted to be out there to provide some sort of lift for his team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a farewell video he posted to the Nuggets fan base, Michael Porter Jr. opened up on his play in the playoffs. He doesn't like that the final memories of him in Denver will be him playing injured, but he did everything he could for the team given the circumstances.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I went out there and I tried, but I was playing with one arm. My whole shoulder was popped out, torn, I was putting a needle in it every other day," Porter Jr. said. "Regardless, I went out there and I tried to play."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moving forward, Porter Jr. now embarks on a new journey as a member of the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets.

Michael Porter Jr. eager to expand his game with the Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr. will be entering an entirely new situation with the Brooklyn Nets that comes with positives and negatives. While competing for a title won't be in the cards right away, he is eager to take on a bigger role with his new team.

Ad

Playing for the Nuggets, Porter Jr. had a defined role within the offense. He primarily served as a perimeter threat when defenses collapsed on the two-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Porter Jr. had a lot of success in this system, but is looking forward to expanding his game more in Brooklyn.

In his farewell video, Michael Porter Jr. stated that he felt his game hit a ceiling in Denver due to their style of play. Now with the Nets, he is excited about the opportunity to showcase more areas of his offensive arsenal.

Ad

"I do feel like my ceiling in Denver kind of plateaued a little bit," Porter Jr. said. "And I'm excited for this next chapter in Brooklyn for sure."

Expand Tweet

With the Nets have no clear stars at the moment, Porter Jr. is likely to be a featured piece in the offense in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More