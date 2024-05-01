“I pray this drama queen leaves”, “Please don’t retire GOAT”: NBA fans voice mixed reactions as LeBron James breaks silence on rumors

LeBron James’ future is anybody’s guess following the LA Lakers’ first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Last year, after getting the broom from the same opponents in the Western Conference Finals, James hinted at retirement. The four-time MVP was ripped on social media for allegedly trying to take the limelight away from the Nuggets for suggesting that.

This year, he didn’t go as far but emphasized that he will be spending more time with his family. The 21-year veteran mentioned his kids and then his wife Savannah James. Finally, he reinforced his commitment to USA Basketball for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Most fans and a handful of analysts couldn’t resist speculating on LeBron James’ future. The four-time champ must have heard and seen all the noise that he responded to on X, formerly Twitter. He reiterated the uncertainty of what lies ahead, except that his family will take the front seat.

Fans quickly reacted to his statement:

“I pray this drama queen leaves lmfao nobody loves himself more than LeBron Queen James”

“Pls don’t retire goat”

A Philadelphia 76ers fan chimed in:

"We know you wanna make things right Bron come to Philly big dawg"

A Toronto Raptor supporter wasn't too far behind:

"Family time you say"

Somebody had to spell it out for many:

"Come to play with Steph baby bro"

In the loss to the Nuggets last year, he told the media that playing in the conference finals wasn’t what he was aiming for. He implied that if he can’t contend for championships, he might as well think hard about his future in basketball. Eventually, he told fans that he wasn’t retiring yet during the 2023 ESPYs.

If there’s any athlete who knows how to maximize the media, it has to be LeBron James. Many are expecting him to milk the attention as he did last year. Most are convinced that he is coming back, particularly since he has repeated several times that playing with Bronny James is his biggest goal.

LeBron James will likely wait after the 2024 Olympics to make an announcement about his future

The flair for the dramatic is something LeBron James has become an expert in. It doesn't hurt his brand to do something when many are eagerly waiting for his decision. Announcing his decision to continue playing at the ESPYs, particularly with the way his speech was worded, was a bit over the top.

All eyes in basketball this year will be following Team USA's preparation and eventual campaign in the 2024 Olympics. James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid are just a few of the big-name stars who committed to play for the flag and country.

When all of that is over, with the Americans likely sprinting to the gold medal finish, LeBron James will likely make a decision. Most will be shocked if he calls it a career considering how he has been setting up Bronny James' future NBA journey.

