"I was pre-diabetic": Stephen A. Smith was on verge of major health scare before going on massive health transformation

Stephen A. Smith was recently invited to the "Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka" wherein he revealed how he got motivated to make significant changes to his lifestyle. Smith wasn't necessarily living healthily as he went through a series of daily headaches that somehow affected his life. However, that all changed after the sports analyst visited the doctor.

Stephen A. Smith broke down everything the doctor told him and pointed out that he lacked sodium in his system and had an abnormal sugar level. Apparently, podcast host Gary Brecka helped Smith overcome his struggles by providing the analyst with a diet and fitness program. Since following Brecka's routine, Smith has been feeling better than ever.

"I was pre-diabetic," Smith said at timestamp 4:37. "When I saw you [Gary Brecka], and when I started following your plan, next thing you know I started losing some weight, I start feeling more energetic, and my belly was going down."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen A. Smith's Battle with an Unhealthy Lifestyle

Stephen A. Smith, the charismatic and outspoken sports commentator, is a prominent figure in the world of sports journalism. Known for his fiery debates and passionate analysis on ESPN's "First Take," Smith has made a name for himself as one of the most recognizable faces in sports media.

However, as much as he's known for his sports knowledge, he's also known for his lifestyle choices, which have sparked concern among fans and health advocates.

A conspicuous facet of Smith's life that has garnered public notice is his continuous struggle with weight-related problems. Smith has openly discussed his difficulties with gaining weight and the obstacles he faces in preserving a healthy lifestyle. His body weight has notably oscillated over the years, prompting worries about its implications for his general well-being.

Smith's dietary choices have also garnered attention. His on-air persona often leads to a hectic schedule, and as a result, his eating habits can be inconsistent. This kind of lifestyle can contribute to unhealthy eating patterns, further exacerbating his weight problems. Given Smith's high-pressure occupation, it becomes imperative to tackle these issues to safeguard his well-being in the long run.

Thankfully, Stephen A. Smith decided to take the high road and do something about his situation. If he continues to stay on track and maintain his newly found health program, Smith will surely be able to overcome the struggles and demons in his life.