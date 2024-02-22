Luka Doncic could eventually leave the Dallas Mavericks, and the Chicago Bulls just might be his next team.

The Bulls are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-29 record. They don't appear to be an appealing destination right now, but that could change soon if players like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu continue to develop.

In a mailbag article for NBA.com, a fan, Kyle McGill, told Sam Smith that he believes Doncic could head to Chicago in 2026.

"I have a prediction for the 2026 off-season, one that I think has a chance to actually happen. I predict that Luka Doncic will sign with the Chicago Bulls."

Doncic is expected to sign a supermax extension with the Mavs in 2025, but if he doesn't, he could opt out of his player option for 2026-27 and become a free agent.

If he becomes a free agent in 2026, a smorgasbord of teams would show interest, and the Bulls are expected to be one of them. Doncic is one of the top players in the league, so any team would love to add the five-time All-Star to their roster.

Is Luka Doncic to the Bulls realistic?

Luka Doncic will more than likely sign a supermax deal with Dallas in 2025. It would be difficult to turn down a contract that's projected to be worth $367 million.

That means it's extremely doubtful that Doncic would sign with the Bulls in 2026, as he will likely not hit free agency that soon. McGill predicted that Doncic would become the first player since Michael Jordan to lead the Bulls to an NBA title.

"He’ll be the first player to come to Chicago, and do something only MJ has done and lead the Bulls to a championship."

Doncic hasn't won a championship yet. He hasn't even reached the NBA Finals. But if he were to land in Chicago, it's possible that he could get the job done with the right supporting cast. Who knows what type of pieces the Bulls would possess in 2026?

The Bulls haven't had a big-time superstar since Prime Derrick Rose was in the Windy City. Don't expect a larger-than-life megastar like Luka Doncic to end up there either unless there's a blockbuster trade that goes down. It doesn't hurt to dream, though.