"I promise I’m not adding anymore kids": Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry Lee goes viral with epic reaction on Cameron Brink's post

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 16, 2025 05:51 GMT
Cameron Brink, Sonya Curry and Sydel Curry Lee - Image Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)
Cameron Brink, Sonya Curry and Sydel Curry Lee - Image Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)

Cameron Brink’s 2025 WNBA season came to a close after the LA Sparks were unable to advance to the postseason. Brink reflected on her second professional campaign with a 15-photo Instagram post capturing some of her favorite moments from the past few months. Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry Lee, replied with a hilarious comment.

The eighth slide in the carousel featured a special moment as Brink posed alongside her godmother, Sonya Curry, Sydel and her three children.

Responding to Brink’s post, Curry Lee shared her excitement about seeing more of Brink next season and jokingly promised that there wouldn’t be any new additions to the family in next year’s photo.

“So proud of you!! Same time next year? I promise I’m not adding anymore kids to the photo lol💜” Sydel Curry Lee commented.
Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)
Credits: Instagram (@cameronbrink22)

Sydel shares three children, Daxon Wardell-Xavier, Daryn Alicia and Dacen, with her husband, Damion Lee.

Sydel was also in attendance for Brink’s return to the court on July 29, when the Sparks faced the Las Vegas Aces.

“Definitely wasn’t gonna miss this @cameronbrink22,” Sydel had captioned her Instagram story.

That game marked Cameron Brink’s first appearance in more than 400 days as she made her comeback from a meniscus and ACL injury. Coming off the bench, she recorded five points, three rebounds, one assist and two stocks (steals + blocks) in the 89-74 loss against A’ja Wilson and co.

Cameron Brink expected to suit up for Unrivaled 2026

Cameron Brink is expected to be one of the new debutants in the 2026 Unrivaled season. Brink had confirmed in December 2024 that she would join Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier’s 3x3 league. Unfortunately, a series of serious injuries kept her from suiting up for the Lunar Owls.

However, she was a constant presence on the sidelines, cheering her teammates throughout the season. The Owls dominated the regular season with an impressive 13-1 record, only to fall short in the semifinals with a narrow 73-70 loss to Vinyl BC.

Brink eventually returned from her injury and played in just 19 games during the 2025 WNBA season, averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

With more than three months left before the 2026 Unrivaled season tips off, Cameron Brink could join the Lunar Owls’ starting lineup and eventually return to a consistent starting role with the Sparks from the 2026 WNBA season onwards.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
