"I would pull the trigger on that" - Iman Shumpert claims he wouldn't hesitate from facilitating a Russell Westbrook-Ben Simmons swap if he were the LA Lakers GM

Iman Shumpert received a hypothetical question about Russell Westbrook on the latest episode of "The Bootleg Kev Podcast". He was invited to join the podcast after winning a dance show called "Dancing With The Stars". The retired NBA champion was asked if he would trade Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons if he were the LA Lakers’ General Manager.

Russell Westbrook, despite putting up good numbers, has not been able to help the Lakers secure wins. He has recorded 4.6 turnovers per game this season, which is counter-productive to the Lakers’ goals. Iman Shumpert thought hard before answering, and went on to say:

“If I’m the Lakers? (confirming) – for sure! But that’s just me, that’s my preference of basketball.”

Ever since being traded to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook has received a lot of criticism for his carelessness in possession. He is often caught in situations where his high energy game puts the ball back into the opponent’s hands rather than the basket. Shumpert then explains what the Russell Westbrook – Ben Simmons swap could do for the Lakers, saying:

“It makes them [Lakers] great on defense, it ruins a lot offensively. This scares them. But it only ruins a lot offensively, if you’re not willing to take the challenge of taking on Ben Simmons.”

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 5 years ago today, Russell Westbrook had 26 PTS, 22 AST, 11 REB during his MVP season.



He averaged 31.6 PTS, 10.7 REB, 10.4 AST & recorded an NBA record 42 triple-doubles that season. 5 years ago today, Russell Westbrook had 26 PTS, 22 AST, 11 REB during his MVP season. He averaged 31.6 PTS, 10.7 REB, 10.4 AST & recorded an NBA record 42 triple-doubles that season. https://t.co/9np94YpzlO

Russell Westbrook is checking all the boxes on the stat sheet. For the Lakers, he is third in scoring, second in rebounding and first in assists. But the areas that are hurting the Lakers are turnovers and low three-point shooting percentage. Russell Westbrook is shooting only 30.8% from deep, which is lower that last season’s 31.5%. Further discussing Ben Simmons, Shumpert feels it is okay if he cannot shoot the three, saying:

“The challenge of taking on Ben Simmons is, he doesn’t shoot threes. But it’s not like we need him to. He just doesn’t shoot threes and it’s okay.”

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have barely featured together for the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony are the only two players on the Lakers roster who have not missed a single game this season. Playing 36 minutes per game, Russell Westbrook averaged 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists. However, with the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook having played only 15 games together, the Lakers have struggled to find consistency.

Cameron 🎄 @HoskSupremacy Thinking about this Ben Simmons

Thinking about this Ben Simmons https://t.co/pmBi0gIwe3

Shumpert also believes that the tempo Russell Westbrook brings could be replicated by Ben Simmons at point guard and went on to say:

“If the Lakers take on Ben Simmons, if you let that man run point, he pushing that tempo all game. Now you got him and Bron going back and forth, both of them point forwards. You’re changing the game; that’s twin towers at the PG [point guard]."

Iman Shumpert then sums up the discussion, answering the hypothetical question, saying:

“I would pull the trigger on that” and addressing Russell Westbrook – “There’s no disrespect to you, but if I’m being a GM boy, I’m getting that ring kid.”

Even though Iman Shumpert feels strongly about the swap, it is very unlikely that the Lakers will part ways with Russell Westbrook. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were on-board with bringing Russ to the Lakers to contend for a championship and that’s what they will have to focus on.

The Lakers have a long road ahead of them and lots to improve on before the playoffs. But with the urgency to win the title, crazier things have happened in the league.

