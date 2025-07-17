"I would push him away again" - Joel Embiid does not regret decision to push Sixers insider who mentioned his dead brother

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was involved in an altercation with a media member at the start of the 2024-25 season. The 2023 NBA MVP told ESPN's Dotun Akintoye on Wednesday that he doesn't regret what he shoved the reporter after mentioning his son and his late brother in a column.

Following the Sixers' 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 2, Embiid stood and confronted Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes inside Wells Fargo Center's locker room.

"The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I'm going to do to you," Embiid told Hayes.

After a back-and-forth with the writer, including uttering profanities, Embiid reportedly raised his voice and pushed Hayes on the shoulder before a team staff member stepped in between them.

The altercation stemmed from Hayes' column, wherein he criticized the Sixers star and mentioned Embiid's son and late brother, who are both named Arthur. Embiid's 13-year-old brother died in a car accident at the start of the 7-foot center's rookie season in 2014.

In an article by Akintoye on Wednesday, Embiid talked about the incident with the

"I don't care if the NBA wants to fine me $1 million, $2 million, $5 million, $10 million, I would still do it," Embiid told ESPN. "If he walked up to me just like he did, I would push him away again."

While Hayes' story was not removed, it has since been edited to omit the names of Joel Embiid's relatives.

Aftermath of Joel Embiid's altercation with Sixers beat writer

Three days after the shoving incident, the NBA handed a three-game suspension without pay to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. The press release stated that the seven-time All-Star's suspension will begin on the first game he is eligible to play. Embiid started last season with a left knee issue.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," then league Executive Vice President Joe Dumars said. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."

Joel Embiid, 31, would go on to play a career-low 19 games last season. He was shut down for the remainder of the season in February due to lingering issues with his knee. Embiid's production also declined to 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 44.4% shooting after putting up 34.7 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 5.6 apg on 52.9% shooting in 2023-24.

Philadelphia's disastrous 2024-25 campaign was capped off by not making the postseason and winning just 24 games — the team's lowest since the 2016-17 season (28 wins). At that time, the franchise was amid its "The Process" rebuilding years. It was also the last time they did not make the playoffs.

