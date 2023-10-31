"I pushed out a baby for him": Brittany Renner denies hating baby daddy PJ Washington, who recently tied the knot with Alisah Chanel 

The baby drama surrounding Brittany Renner and Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington continues. Washington recently married Alisah Chanel and is also expecting a child with her. The mother of his first child, Brittany, had some kind things to say about Washington about two weeks ago.

Brittany recently appeared on the Jason Lee Show and cleared some of the air. She was asked what was wrong with her baby daddy aka Washington. Lee asked if she had ill will towards Washington after he did not defend her in the media. Brittany instead had kinder words for her former partner.

“How could I ever hate him? My son is named after him. I pushed out a baby for him,” Renner said.

Renner offered further reflection. She wanted to dispel some of the rumors surrounding her and had nothing but love for Washington.

“What people misunderstand about me and all of the stuff that they’ve seen, and regarding my child’s father, is I love him very much. I have said he is a good person, he is a good father, he was not a good partner to me. I am allowed to say that,” Renner said.

As far as Washington’s new romantic life, Renner is unbothered. She did not seem to mind that he has already moved on and added to his family with a new woman.

“That was never my guy. That was never my husband and that is okay. He is still a great guy and was a catalyst for my growth. I don’t have to hate him,” Renner added. “It doesn’t matter what he has going on in private. Whatever, what does it have to do with me?”

Brittany Renner clears rumors of PJ Washington supporting their child

Earlier this year, Brittany Renner dismissed rumors that PJ Washington pays her $200,000 per month in child support.

The settlement with Washington has not been finalized, according to Renner. She appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay” and said the whole process has been difficult.

“We are still going through things for child support and custody. It’s nasty. I have tried everything, there is nothing more I can do,” Renner said.

This is not the first time Brittany Renner has spoken on the child support debacle with PJ Washington.

Talking on the podcast “Tonight’s Conversation” earlier this summer, Renner reiterated that she is the main provider for her child.

“For whatever reason, that number circulates, but I provide for my child. I get $2,500 a month,” Renner said.

Renner was a college soccer star and now makes money as a fitness model and influencer on Instagram and other platforms. She provides for her son with her own income.