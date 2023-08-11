"I have been pushing my body to the limits": Giannis Antetokounmpo rules himself out of FIBA World Cup 2023 through passionate note to fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo has personally announced that he won't be participating for Greece in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup. In a comprehensive message to his supporters via his social media platforms, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar explained that he's been working to regain the necessary game fitness after undergoing knee surgery, but it won't be attainable in time for the tournament.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's statement reads,

"Everyone knows my passion and love for my National Team has and never will change. Since the conclusion of my NBA season, I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup."

He also said that he really wanted to join Greece for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, but with how long it might take for his surgery to heal, he had no other resort but to let go of the opportunity.

Giannis Antetokounmpo further said,

"This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career. I am extremely disappointed in this outcome but this was a decision made with the medical staff."

Giannis Antetokounmpo vows to play in Paris Olympics

However, he assured his fans that he will play for Greece in next year's Paris Olympics should they qualify.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vowed,

"I’m going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called. My personal, and our ultimate team goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics games and it will be an honor to represent my National Team next year."

How can Greece qualify for the Paris Olympics?

Greece has two ways to qualify for the Paris Olympics. First, they can qualify if they finish among the best two Europeans teams after the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Greece can qualify even if they finish third overall if France, the host country for the Olympics, happens to be in the Top 2 for the World Cup.

Greece is grouped with the United States, Jordan, and New Zealand in Group C during the first round of the competition at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Greece is projected to make it to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they along with the other qualified team for Group C will play the top two teams of Group D in Group J action.

The real battle begins in the Final Phase also happening at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. If they miss the cut through the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Greece still has another shot if they rule one of the four FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next year in venues which will be announced soon.

Greece came close to doing so during the 2021 FIBA OQT in Victoria, Canada, but Czech Republic grounded them, 97-72, in the final to send them home.

