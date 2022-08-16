“I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Shaq and Kobe” - Five-time NBA champion puts Steph Curry alongside all-time greats

Steph Curry proved his and the Golden State Warriors' doubters wrong in emphatic style last season. He led the team to their fourth NBA championship in eight years. Curry also won his first NBA Finals MVP award. Five-time champion and LA Lakers icon Derek Fisher recently heaped praise on Curry.

Fisher compared Curry to legendary players like Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, saying (h/t Sports Illustrated):

"Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game, that when you look back, wherever he was or whenever he played, his teams were really successful. I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow."

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship win was arguably their best with their current core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Kevin Durant's departure in 2019, followed by Thompson and Curry's absence in the 2019-20 season, led to the Dubs finishing last in the Western Conference.

Thompson was set to return ahead of the 2020-21 season but endured another tough injury break, tearing his Achilles during the preseason. Golden State was a mediocre team all year.

They finished eighth in the Western Conference standings, thanks to Steph Curry's MVP-caliber year. However, they couldn't get past the Lakers and the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

Curry warned the league that they wouldn't want to see the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 season. He came through with his promise as the Warriors returned to the top and won it all. This promise made their win special, and it was probably their best. The Warriors had to fight against the odds and their naysayers to win the chip.

Can Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors go back-to-back next season?

The Golden State Warriors open as the favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship. However, their path may be more difficult this time. The Warriors have lost plenty of bench depth. This offseason saw the departures of Gary Payton II, Otto Porter, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee.

All of these stars played pivotal roles at various junctures. They also understood the Warriors' system seamlessly, so their absence could prove costly.

Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors will have Klay Thompson available for the whole season. Meanwhile, Draymond Green returned to All-Star caliber play. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney have progressed remarkably. The Dubs have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green to bolster their bench depth.

Steph Curry has proved he has reached an all-time elite level and will be expected to lead the team efficiently again. The Warriors have battled adversity time and again. Part of their success is owed to maintaining continuity with their core players.

Not many teams around the league have had that luxury. Curry and the Warriors' chances of winning back-to-back titles remain bright.

