“I put all my money on Sabrina”: Giannis Antetokounmpo bets big against Steph Curry 

Recognized for his basketball dominance, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains an important figure in the NBA with what he brings to the court on a nightly basis. Interestingly, after the announcement of his partnership with Starry, the Official Soft Drink of the league, he placed his bets on New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu to outshoot Steph Curry in a 3-point contest at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

"I put all my money on Sabrina," Antetokounmpo said.

When it comes to elite shooting from the 3-point line, not many can do what Sabrina Ionescu and Steph Curry have done in their careers. The much-anticipated showdown between the two stemmed from Ionescu's record-setting 37 points in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend's 3-point contest.

Facing off against a two-time 3-point contest champion, the Liberty guard has a tough challenge in front of her. However, she remains headstrong and could be set to surprise a lot of people, especially when she has the support of prominent NBA figures such as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Joining Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson as a featured ambassador of Starry, Antetokounmpo's campaign with the soft drink brand will be showcased during the All-Star Weekend, as per Boardroom's Nick DePaula. It will be done through being on the ground in Indiana, on television and digital platforms.

Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the possibility of competing in the Starry 3-point Contest

In the same interview with Boardroom's Nick DePaula, Giannis Antetokounmpo entertained the idea of participating in the Starry 3-point contest somewhere down the road.

"Never say never," Antetokounmpo said. "Because I really believe in my hard work. I believe I work my butt off. You never know man. Maybe when I'm old and I can't move the same, and I can't go through people and get into the paint — maybe I start shooting more 3s. ... But maybe in the future, I'll do it, when I'm 36, 37 or 38."

Besides his incredible athleticism, Antetokounmpo's competitive nature is what makes him stand out from many of the league's elite stars. His motor is unmatched in most cases, to the point that he is confident in his capabilities to get something done. This is irrespective of whether it's for the success of his team or for accomplishing personal accolades.

Despite all that, the Milwaukee Bucks star is not known as a knockdown shooter from deep. However, given his sheer determination to continuously improve upon his basketball skill set, being an efficient 3-point shooter could be something he works on in the future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made an interesting remark that there will come a time when he won't be as explosive of an NBA player as he is now. It aligns with the idea of him improving his 3-point shot to remain an effective scorer in an offensive-minded NBA. It remains a thought process that possibly might see the light of day sometime in the future.