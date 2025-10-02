  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  "I put on so much weight": Anthony Davis quashes all concerns on health after gaining 15 pounds in offseason

"I put on so much weight": Anthony Davis quashes all concerns on health after gaining 15 pounds in offseason

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 02, 2025 04:08 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks-Media Day - Source: Imagn
"I put on so much weight": Anthony Davis quashes all concerns on health after gaining 15 pounds in offseason.

Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis appeared beefy on Sunday for his team’s photoshoot. AD entered his team’s training camp reportedly weighing 268 pounds, 15 more than last season. The veteran big man dismissed concerns about his weight when he talked to the media on Tuesday.

Davis, via NBA insider Tim MacMahon, responded when asked about how he felt leading up to training camp despite the added weight:

“I feel good. I kind of almost going into every season, because I put on so much weight over the summer, then by the time November comes, I'm usually like 255, 258. I never want to come in at my playing weight, because then I lose weight during the season, and then I'm too small. I lose about 10 to 12 pounds very quickly.”
Davis added that he has already lost five pounds since training camp started due to the running and playing. He continued that he is moving “great” and “feel good,” so there should be no concerns about his weight.

Anthony Davis’ health and conditioning must be at elite level for the Dallas Mavericks to contend for the playoffs. With Kyrie Irving’s return from knee injury uncertain, the Mavs need him to anchor both ends of the floor. The team has Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick, but Davis remains the hub of everything it does on offense and defense.

An in-form Davis in the play-in tournament reminded fans of how dominant he could be. In two games during that stretch, he averaged 33.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. The Mavs need more of that Davis to compete, particularly against the loaded Western Conference.

Fans react to Anthony Davis entering training camp over 15 pounds over previously listed weight

Anthony Davis has earned flak over the years for alleged lack of conditioning. With AD entering 15 pounds over his previously listed weight, many promptly reacted to that news.

One fan said:

"And THAT is why he is is constantly injured."
Another added:

One fan added:

Another commented:

Another reacted:

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison reportedly traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers because the point guard struggled to stay fit. The irony isn’t lost on fans that Anthony Davis, the star swapped for Doncic, entered training camp looking out of shape.

Davis dismissed concerns about his weight, so fans won't hesitate to call him out if it proves otherwise.

