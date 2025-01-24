"I was questioning myself" - LeBron James bares his feelings about 'The Decision' fifteen years on 

Way back in 2010, LeBron James sent shockwaves through the NBA community when he announced that he would be parting ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers and joining the Miami Heat. The announcement, which was announced via an ESPN special dubbed 'The Decision', shook up the landscape of the NBA, making James the villain in the eyes of many Cleveland fans.

Now, in an interview with ESPN, LeBron James has reflected on the situation, opening up on his thought process after deciding to join the Heat. After leaving his wife and two sons in Cleveland, James was going through it.

As he explained, his longtime friend Randy Mims, played an instrumental role behind the scenes in helping him get through what was a difficult and uncertain time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two were friends going way back to James' time at St. Vincent-St. Mary, when James would borrow Mims' clothes to pass his high school's dress code. One night, during his first season with the Heat, LeBron James called Mims in the middle of the night and told him he needed to talk:

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It was just a lot of s--- that was just going on in my head. I was still young. ... I was questioning myself. I know I probably startled the f--- out of him at like three o'clock, four o'clock in the morning.

"I pulled up and I told him to come outside and I sat on the hood of my car. He came out and we just talked things through."

"He came through for me," - LeBron James praises the role of longtime friend Randy Mims in getting him through his transition to Miami

For LeBron James, the decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Miami Heat wasn't an easy one.

In addition to leaving his wife and sons behind in Cleveland, it also created a major rift between him and his hometown. After 'The Decision', fans burned his jerseys in the street with some even going so far as to make threats against the former hometown star.

To make matters worse, on top of being shunned by his hometown fans, James and the Heat were struggling as they hovered around the .500 mark on the season.

It left the young star both frustrated and confused, and as a result, he turned to Mims, who talked things out with an emotional LeBron James on that fateful night on the hood of his car.

"I needed him in that moment and he came through for me."

For his part, Mims was quoted as saying that after that night, everything changed, and the two never had a conversation of that nature again, with the Heat going on to win back-to-back championships starting the following year.

The rest, as they say, is history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback