"I was raised better than that" - Former no. 1 overall NBA pick apologizes for mocking members of LGBTQ community

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves landed in hot waters this week after making homophobic comments on his Instagram account. The former No. 1 overall pick made these comments to his 1.2 million followers on the social media platform.

Upon receiving tremendous backlash from the LGBTQ community, Anthony Edwards took to Twitter to issue a statement of apology. He acknowledged the seriousness of his words and expressed immense regret for saying the things he said.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that," Edwards wrote on Twitter.

The 22-year-old shooting guard for the Timberwolves posted a story on his Instagram page in which he observed a group of men and described them as "queer-a**" before using a racial slur. "Look at the world I came to," he adds.

The punishment will be a massive fine from the NBA. The likes of Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant have been penalized for such things in the past, with the former taking aim at actor Michael Rapaport and was subsequently fined $50,000 for it. Edwards is expected to be handed a fine in this range by the NBA.

What's the ceiling in the NBA for Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards has all the talent to be the best player in the NBA. He also has the confidence and the swagger that is needed to become one of the all-time greats the NBA has seen. He has also expressed his desire to win a couple of MVPs in the next few years.

After just two seasons in the league, franchises and personnel have taken notice of his performances and recognized that it is only a matter of time before he is in the MVP conversation. His athleticism and ability to put anybody on a poster has helped him gain notoriety, but Anthony Edwards is more than just a dunker.

Last season, the former number one overall pick from the 2020 NBA draft averaged 21.2 points on over 44% from the field, and nearly 36% from the perimeter. While he hasn't cemented himself as a superstar yet, he has provided more than a glimpse by dropping 30 or more points on nine occasions last season.

Edwards can score in multiple ways. He's been able to take over games in the clutch, score in isolation, attack the rim and also pose a threat from beyond the arc. He had a shooting percentage of nearly 36% from the beyond the arc last season. The only aspect of Edwards' game that is currently lacking is his mid-range game.

Anthony Edwards' ceiling in the league is at least a couple of championships and MVPs along the way as he is simply that good.

