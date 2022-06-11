"I don't rank my performances though, just win the game" - Steph Curry drops cold-blooded response after 43-point piece in Game 4 of Finals, says team feeds off of the crowd

Steph Curry knows a thing or two about the NBA Finals as he's currently playing in his sixth championship round over the last eight years. However, he wants to live in the moment, which helped him produce one of the most dazzling performances ever on the game’s biggest stage.

Curry put up a a 43-point masterpiece on the road to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 4. Speaking after the game, he almost nonchalantly took stock of his performance:

“I don’t rate my performances, though. Just win the game.”

- "I don't rank my performances though. Just win the game." @StephenCurry30 after dropping 43 points in Game 4 "I don't rank my performances though. Just win the game."- @StephenCurry30 after dropping 43 points in Game 4 https://t.co/Nvbm1KWWaC

The two-time MVP may not rate that sizzling display, but it sure has caught the attention of those who have followed the NBA Finals.

Curry’s critics, over the years, have been taking shots at the Warriors’ point guard for failing to come up with a signature game. They will be hard pressed to keep up with the criticism after the three-time champ just torched the league’s best defense on the road.

“Chef Curry’s” 43-point explosion is the second 40-point game of his career after detonating 47 on the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Finals. Without Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in Game 3 of that championship series, Curry made 14-31 of his field-goal attempts, including 6-13 from long-range.

However, the Warriors lost that game despite his heroics.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd The Steph Curry critics, at this point, are not interested in objectivity or truth. Just attention. Dude is a basketball marvel. A wizard. Can’t take my eyes off him. The Steph Curry critics, at this point, are not interested in objectivity or truth. Just attention. Dude is a basketball marvel. A wizard. Can’t take my eyes off him.

The Game 4 performance in front of a rabid TD Garden crowd was special as the Warriors have now tied the series. Golden State’s win means that all they have to do is hold home court advantage to win another NBA championship.

Steph Curry had Draymond Green’s back yet again

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors came through after another sub-par game from Draymond Green. [Photo: Hoopshype]

Steph Curry once more saved Draymond Green’s blushes. The Golden State Warriors forward has been talking smack for almost the entire series and vowed to meet the Celtics’ force in Game 4. He did play a little better compared to his horrific Game 3 performance, but could have produced more for the Warriors.

Draymond Green on Steph Curry’s Game 4 performance “Incredible. Put us on his back… Came out and showed why he’s one of the best players to ever play this game.”Draymond Green on Steph Curry’s Game 4 performance “Incredible. Put us on his back… Came out and showed why he’s one of the best players to ever play this game.”Draymond Green on Steph Curry’s Game 4 performance 👏 https://t.co/6XpCwsurN3

Green played 33 minutes and contributed two points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Head coach Steve Kerr, however, had to pull him out during a crucial stretch of the game where the Warriors took control of the game. Golden State went on a 11-4 run late in the fourth quarter right after Green left the floor.

0 points

3 rebounds Draymond Green at the half:0 points3 rebounds https://t.co/EBRILBlWRm

The former Defensive Player of the Year, to his credit, grabbed a crucial rebound and made a heads-up play to help Kevon Looney score. However, he needs to contribute more. For the Warriors to annex the crown, they can’t keep putting too much pressure on Steph Curry to play perfect.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Draymond Green is now such an offensive liability, it's just hard to win in spite of him. Draymond Green is now such an offensive liability, it's just hard to win in spite of him.

As Golden State’s charismatic leader, Draymond Green left much to be desired and was spared another round of bashing by Steph Curry. The latter said after the game:

“I think it [Boston’s crowd] just helped us get settled into the game cause obviously our experience, you can want it so bad, you kind of get in your own way a little bit and everybody feels a little bit of pressure and it can go the opposite way. I wanted to try to leverage that in a positive direction for us to start the game.”

Curry’s scoring was magnificent, but it was his unheralded leadership and poise that made this performance one for the ages.

