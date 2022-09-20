"I read this great story about the work he does in his hometown in Egypt" - Steve Kerr recalls becoming a fan of Liverpool FC and Mohamed Salah 

Steve Kerr has had a fantastic NBA career. As a player, he was a very reliable shooter who won five championships. He is now the head coach of the Golden State Warriors and has won four championships in only eight years with the franchise. The head coach loves basketball, but he also follows some other sports and athletes.

Kerr is a big fan of Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool FC superstar who's gained worldwide fame in recent years.

Salah is why Steve Kerr became a Liverpool FC fan, and that has to mean a lot to the football star. According to Marc Stein, here is what Kerr said of Salah,

"I was watching him play for his national team. Then I read this great story about the work he does in his hometown in Egypt."

The Warriors head coach is familiar with Egypt and was impressed with the work Mohamed Salah has done for his country.

Steve Kerr is a huge fan of Mohamed Salah

Steve Kerr was born in Beirut, Lebanon, where he spent a big part of his childhood. Besides Lebanon, Kerr has also lived in a few other Middle Eastern countries and attended the Cairo American College in Egypt.

The decorated coach has a lot of respect for Mohamed Salah, who is a legend in his country. The talented Egyptian is a huge part of Liverpool FC and has scored 160 goals in all competitions in 263 appearances for the club so far.

Steve Kerr recalled the story of him becoming a fan of the Premier League team. He said:

"I was just so impressed with Salah. At the time I was really starting to watch the Premier League, but I didn't have a team.

"So I decided I'm going to become a Liverpool fan — that's my team — because I love Salah."

Kerr also met Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. He praised Klopp for his coaching style and the strong connection that he has with his teammates.

What's next for Kerr and his team?

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NBA. They won their fourth championship title in eight years by beating the Boston Celtics a few months ago.

Steve Kerr knows that it will be hard to win another one, but it's definitely not impossible. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green are still on the team along with other talented young players.

The Warriors will try to go for a back-to-back NBA title next season (Image via Getty Images)

The Warriors will have a tough mission, but have the potential to win back-to-back titles. Things will get harder for the team next summer as Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will be free agents. Until then, Steve Kerr will have another amazing roster to coach and possibly win his 10th championship ring.

