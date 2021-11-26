"I realized from now on, that's an every night snack for me” - Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to obsess over Oreos dunked in milk

Giannis Antetokounmpo has often given some of the most spontaneous interviews that superstars rarely do. The NBA got another glimpse of Antetokounmpo as a person rather than the dominating force that had just destroyed the Detroit Pistons a few hours earlier.

With the league taking a well-deserved break for Thanksgiving, the Greek superstar was asked if Oreos and milk were part of the menu for the holiday. The former Defensive Player of the Year didn’t just give a quick No or Yes answer. He had a two-minute explanation about why they will be part of his diet moving forward.

The Greek Freak ended his answer with a Eureka moment:

“I realized from now on, that’s an every night snack for me.”

Before coming to that definitive conclusion, the two-time MVP went back to his earlier years struggling to buy the things he wanted. Giannis Antetokounmpo apparently had his eye on the world-famous sandwich cookie that he gorged on them when he finally had the chance:

"When I came to the league, that was the first thing that I ate because when I was younger I was always craving them but could never afford them. So I was like, I'm gonna get a little bit of money. People spend money on cars and chains, I'm gonna buy Oreos...I ate them for like a month straight. No dinner, no lunch, no nothing, so I got sick of them, right? But I’ve had them.”

The image and sound of Giannis Antetokounmpo giddily describing something millions have completely taken for granted is both funny and ridiculous. Here is a guy who eats some of the strongest players for dinner and dominates the game with terrifying force melting with Oreos and milk cravings.

To recall, the man mainly responsible for ending the Milwaukee Bucks’ 50-year playoff drought has a thing for sweets. He previously tweeted about his blissful discovery of smoothies.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA😊 I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA😊

Giannis Antetokounmpo just brings a truly refreshing sense of levity every now and then that basketball fans have greatly appreciated.

Is the NBA finally seeing the real champs with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way?

The Milwaukee Bucks, with their MVP at the forefront, are reminding the NBA of how good they are. [Photo: NBC News]

Probably taking a backseat in the holiday hoopla is the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-best five-game winning streak. Because of injuries and roster tinkering, the defending champs once carried an unimpressive 6-8 record. The only constant that the team has anchored itself on is Antetokounmpo’s two-way dominance.

With Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday slowly getting back into form, the Milwaukee Bucks are starting to look like the reigning champs. Brook Lopez, the team’s starting center, could also see action in the next few weeks.

The NBA is taking note that the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have not lost a game this season when they play together. They’ll only get better as the season progresses as long as they stay healthy.

