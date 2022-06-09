"I really hope he's okay because he's our identity" - Klay Thompson on Steph Curry's condition after 3x champ was caught underneath Al Horford in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Klay Thompson had nothing but good wishes for Steph Curry after Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Thompson's comments came after Curry appeared to catch an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter.

The Boston Celtics won the game 116-100 at TD Garden, thereby taking a 2-1 series lead. However, the Golden State Warriors will be focused on Curry's health status as Game 4 is scheduled in less than 48 hours on Friday night.

Curry's health scare took place when the Warriors were trailing by 12 points (98-110) with about four minutes left to play in the final period.

After Jayson Tatum missed a mid-range jumper, Curry dived for a loose ball but saw Al Horford fall over his left ankle in the process.

Curry appeared to be in pain and discomfort as he was helped to the floor by his teammates. He stayed in the game for a few more minutes before Golden State coach Steve Kerr yanked the three-time NBA champ from the contest.

Curry appeared for the post-game media interaction with his left ankle wrapped up. He finished Game 3 with 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting (54.5%) from the field and 6-of-10 shooting (54.5%) from downtown.

Curry scored 15 of his 31 points in the third period as he desperately tried to help Golden State rally back from a double-digit deficit in the first half.

The Warriors, unfortunately, finished on the losing side, having committed 17 turnovers in the game and getting outrebounded 31-47 in the pivotal matchup.

Steph Curry told reporters about his injury:

"I'm gonna be alright. I got caught underneath Al. Obviously, will be in some pain, but I'll be alright. See how I feel tomorrow and get ready for Friday."

Steph Curry has been in fine form for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals

Steph Curry has never won NBA Finals MVP despite being a three-time champion. However, he is making his best case yet for winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy.

Curry is averaging 31.3 points and six triples per game in these first three games while shooting 49.0% from downtown. He has been the most consistent scorer even as Golden State faces a 1-2 deficit against Boston.

Klay Thompson appropriately summarized Curry's health situation in the context of where Golden State stands in the finals by saying:

"I really hope he's OK because he's our identity."

