"I really miss the winning; I still have many more chapters to write" - Klay Thompson talks about what he misses during time away from court because of injury

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors has not played an NBA game for more than two years due to a couple of serious injuries. One of the things Thompson misses while away from basketball is winning, and he insists that he still has a lot more chapters to write in his career.

During ESPN's broadcast of the Warriors' game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Thompson joined Ryan Ruocco and Mark Jackson. He discussed his recovery from the two injuries. He also revealed what he misses during his time away from the basketball court.

“I really miss the winning. I miss playing in front of the fans and then just playing basketball. I really love what I do, I always have since I was a kid. I think these last two years have given me a great sense of appreciation for the work it takes to be great. And my story is still being written, so I’m not satisfied with where my career is at. I still have many more chapters to write,” Thompson said.

Klay Thompson last played a game in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the third quarter and went on to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season.

On his way to recovery from knee surgery, Thompson then suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The injury caused the three-time NBA champion the entire 2020-21 NBA season and a chunk of the current season.

Klay Thompson inching closer to his return after more than two seasons out

Klay Thompson has been recovering from two serious injuries since 2019. He is set to return for the Golden State Warriors sometime this season, possibly in December or January. Thompson started getting up shots during the Warriors' shootaround, but he has not been cleared to return to full practice.

The 31-year-old star has only been playing 3-on-3, but he is getting closer to his playing shape. Thompson's shooting stroke is still intact, but questions about his legs remain. ACL and Achilles tendon injuries are two of the worst injuries in basketball, and Thompson had both in consecutive seasons.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best teams this season and they have made an impressive start without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Once Thompson returns, it will be one of the best moments of the season for them. All the hard work he has done during his recovery will surely be worth it.

