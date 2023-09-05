“I don't really see anybody beating them” – Ronnie 2K gives his early prediction for 2023-24 NBA championship

Ronnie 2K has solidified his status as a prominent figure during the offseason, as fans eagerly await player ratings and new features in the NBA 2K video game series. Recently, he disclosed that his pick to win the 2023-24 NBA championship is a team featuring players who have graced the cover of NBA 2K.

Ronnie 2K said that the Phoenix Suns, led by NBA 2K23 cover athlete Devin Booker and 2K15’s Kevin Durant, will win the 2023-24 title.

“Those are my champions,” Ronnie 2K told ClutchPoints. “I think they figure it out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and those guys get a lot of games together, I don't really see anybody beating them.”

The Suns' dynamic duo of Booker and Durant received a significant boost after acquiring long-time Washington Wizard Bradley Beal. To complete the trade, they parted ways with Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and some second-round draft picks. Many fans view this trade as a lopsided victory for the Suns.

“The biggest thing is obviously everybody's talking about Bradley Beal joining that trio, but they also got deep,” Ronneie 2K said.

“Like their bench, I mean, that was the problem. I mean, it wasn't like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were sleeping through the playoffs, like they just didn't have anything else. And so I think the changes they made [were great]."

The Phoenix Suns underwent a substantial roster overhaul during the offseason, witnessing the departures of several players, including Darius Bazley, Bismack Biyombo, Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Cameron Payne, Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren.

In free agency, the Suns made several notable additions to their roster, bringing in Eric Gordon, Yuta Watanabe, Bol Bol, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Jordan Goodwin. They also added Toumani Camara through the NBA draft, while still retaining former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton.

Ronnie 2K also mentioned that the Boston Celtics are his top pick to win the Eastern Conference.

When will the newest NBA 2K drop?

The latest installment of the legendary series, featuring the iconic Kobe Bryant on the cover, is currently available for pre-order and is set to be released globally on Sept. 8.

Fans have the option to select from various editions, including the Kobe Bryant edition, the Black Mamba edition, the 25th Anniversary edition or the all-new WNBA edition.

The game will be accessible on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows, providing a wide range of options for gamers to enjoy the latest installment of the series.