“I really think Westbrook is lost, I don’t think he has any idea how the Lakers want him to play” – Chris Broussard reacts to Russell Westbrook’s shooting slump

Russell Westbrook’s current slump generated more comments in a video posted to “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on Thursday. “First Things First” co-host Chris Broussard joined the cast in a conversation about the Lakers' troubles.

In Broussard’s opinion:

“I really think Westbrook is lost. I don't think he has any idea how the Lakers want him to play, and that's why he's in the shooting slump.”

Russell Westbrook this season

Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.7 points per game this season. That's down from his career average of 23.0 ppg. Combined with the perception he is lacking on defense, Westbrook has been the focus of criticism as the Lakers (21-21) have been lackluster.

Standing with the most triple-doubles in the NBA at 192 and counting, Westbrook is a notable force. As one of the most explosive players in league history, his speed often leads him to play with a lack of control.

What the Lakers need to drill into Westbrook is to play slower and understand when to use his speed to his advantage. Many of his turnovers have been unexcused passes far into the stands, not just minor mistakes on something off a pick or a switch.

Though Westbrook is averaging 4.4 turnovers per game, he's close to his career average of 4.1, so nobody should be surprised. With his 4.1 average, Westbrook holds the most career turnovers per game in NBA history. Even if he were to have no turnovers for the rest of the season, he would still hold the all-time record.

The Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference. Both their position and the plus/minus of their record has stayed relatively the same all season. Los Angeles has yet to go on a noticeable hot streak, and the majority of the blame has been placed on Westbrook.

Traded to the Lakers in August, Westbrook has had to get comfortable in a new home. What made the transition harder was what most assumed was going to help him, which is having many greats by his side. It has proved hard for Westbrook to find traction in where he needs to be on the court and when he needs to deploy his unique abilities.

Westbrook thrives with his immense speed and agility, but with these strengths also come his biggest weakness. Far too often he forces plays that are not there or transitions too quickly instead of waiting for the open play. The Lakers need to figure out a way to show Westbrook where he belongs on the floor and keep him there.

When clicking, Los Angeles looks like a team capable of winning in showtime style. But they have rarely clicked.

After the Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, many believed LeBron James would come out swinging this season. With the Lakers' flurry of trades before the season, Los Angeles gained almost a full roster of All-Stars, and it looked like a playoff run was inevitable.

But now beaten by injuries and at a loss for chemistry, can they patch themselves up in the second half of the season and make a run for the playoffs?

Westbrook is going to have to focus on both his defense and his turnovers in order for that to happen. James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, in his 19th season. James needs someone to control the ball with a little more pace as he pursues his next NBA championship.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein