"I really wanna see Steph get into that pantheon, at least equal to him" - Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants Stephen Curry to match LeBron James' NBA titles haul

Joe Lacob, the Golden State Warriors’ owner, is so appreciative of the greatness of Stephen Curry that he longs for his superstar to match LeBron James’ championships. The All-Star point guard currently holds three to James’ four NBA titles. With the Warriors off to a blistering start, Lacob is excited that this might be the year that he’ll get his wish for Curry.

In an episode of the 95.7 The Game, Joe Lacob went full blast on many things that excited him this season for the Golden State Warriors. When it came to Stephen Curry, one could hear Lacob’s genuine cherishing of what the 33-year old has brought to the team. He hopes to win no less than another championship ring for his prized superstar.

Here’s what he said about Curry:

“I really want to see Steph get into that pantheon...At least equal to him. … [James] is incredible, everyone knows who he is, he’s incredible. He’s got four championships and Michael [Jordan] had six and so on. Steph Curry’s one of the greatest players to ever play in this league. I, personally, would love to see him have as many as any of those guys. Whether it's one more, two more or three more. So that’s our goal.”

He also stressed that he’s aware of the light schedule that Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently in right now. Nonetheless, his enthusiasm is palpable.

“It’s back, baby!!! We’re back. It’s exciting and you can feel it. This feels like 2014-15 to me. ...We gotta go prove this over a longer period of time. But you just look at the style, type of basketball, the energy and passion. There’s just something about this team that feels pretty right.”

The Golden State Warriors are off to a 10-1 start and hold the best record in the NBA. Stephen Curry has also been shooting the lights out in the Warriors' fiery start.

Can Stephen Curry add to his collection of NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors?

The NBA is holding its collective breath, waiting for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to play together. [Photo: Complex]

As impressive as the Golden State Warriors have been since the start of the season, it’s still halfway through November. Their chemistry, though, is surprisingly very good and their defense is off the charts. However, it’s also a fact that their schedule has not been as brutal as some of the other teams have been.

The good thing about this scenario is that Stephen Curry is healthy and the Golden State Warriors are about to get back Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. The Bay Area team has also managed to quickly develop guys like Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II.

The Golden State Warriors rank as the best in the NBA right now in defensive and offensive rating. It’ll be a tall task to keep it that way. But if they can stay in the top 5 of these stats, they could be the favorites when the playoffs start.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Warriors this season ... without Klay and Wiseman 😳 The Warriors this season ... without Klay and Wiseman 😳 https://t.co/CEGspCCUcf

If Klay Thompson is close to 90% of what he once was, Joe Lacob might just get his aspirations for Stephen Curry.

