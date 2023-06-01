"I really only want to win a championship" - Jimmy Butler reveals reason behind not lifting Eastern Conference finals trophy

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are locked in the NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets. Entering the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, a number of media analysts and online fans disregarded Miami.

From being down three points with 3:45 left to go in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls, few could have predicted the Heat would take the East. After defeating the Boston Celtics in seven games, Jimmy Butler didn't lift the Eastern Conference finals trophy after being offered to by Bam Adebayo.

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Jimmy Butler addressed the reason behind this move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I play for Mr. O’Brien. … You can take the All-Stars. … You can take the All-NBA. All defensive team, don’t care," Butler said. "I really only want to win a championship.”

Butler also added that he's grateful for winning another ECF trophy. However, after already winning one in 2020, the championship has always been the end goal for Butler. He also said that winning a championship for the Miami Heat was the reason he was brought to the team.

Throughout this year's postseason run, Jimmy Butler has been exceptional in leading his team with each matchup they face.

Starting from the first-round series against the team with the league's best record, the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler averaged 37.6 points (59.6% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range) and 6.0 rebounds.

Moving over to the second-round series against the New York Knicks, Butler continued his outstanding play. He averaged 24.6 ppg (43.2% shooting), 7.2 rpg and 6.0 apg.

Lastly, in a tough seven-game series against the Boston Celtics, Butler continued to handle his business. He averaged 24.7 ppg (42.0% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range), 7.6 rpg and 6.1 apg.

During the 2020 NBA Finals, the Heat lost in six games to the LA Lakers. He has another shot this time around to win it all against the Denver Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler denies reports of a feud with Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic leading up to finals meeting

Last season, there was an oncourt altercation between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. After Markieff Morris collided with Nikola Jokic to stop a transition opportunity, Jokic retaliated by shoving Morris with force.

Both teams were calmed down by officials and coaching staffes. From the video feed, it seemed as if Butler was having some words at Nikola Jokic from a distance. During media interviews before the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler discussed if there is any personal feud with Nikola Jokic.

"I don’t think so. I don’t think it has too much to do with anything," Butler said. "It’s in the past. But I will say I wasn’t talking to Jokic. That wasn’t my beef, so make sure you write that. The individual who I was talking to definitely knew who I was talking to."

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes