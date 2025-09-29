"I cannot recall that meeting" - Giannis Antetokounmpo shockingly contradicts Bucks owner's claim about his life-long commitment to Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks has been bleak since the team's offseason moves in the past months, highlighted by the departure of Damian Lillard. Tension got even bigger during the Bucks' media day on Tuesday as Giannis contradicted Bucks owner Wes Edens' claim about the Greek Freak's commitment to Milwaukee. According to Edens, Giannis met with him in June to emphasize how much he loves the city and how he intends to commit to the team throughout his career. &quot;I had a great conversation with Giannis in June, and he made it clear that he is committed to Milwaukee and he likes having his family here,&quot; Edens said. An hour later, Giannis debunked the Bucks owner's claim, saying that he cannot recall the meeting. &quot;I cannot recall that meeting,&quot; the Bucks star said. Giannis, who did attend Media Day due to a COVID diagnosis, will be playing his 13th season with the Bucks this year. His next player option is still two years away, but the franchise has remained wary about Giannis' contentment with the team. Last year, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. He is looking for his second NBA championship this year, after leading the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title. Giannis Antetokounmpo expresses confidence for the Milwaukee Bucks' 2025-2026 NBA campaignGiannis Antetokounmpo has expressed full confidence in the Milwaukee Bucks for the upcoming season, saying that he is feeling good not just about his game, but also for his squad. &quot;My confidence is at an all-time high right now. I feel really good about myself, the team, and I'm excited to be there,&quot; he said. Giannis also reiterated how excited he is to play with Myles Turner, who was with the Indiana Pacers last year during their NBA Finals run. “I know the fans are excited but I think me and Myles are more excited than anybody,” Giannis said. Aside from Lillard, the team also lost Pat Connaughton and Brook Lopez. The Bucks then added Turner, and guard Cole Anthony for the season. The Bucks lost against the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs last year after finishing the regular season as the fifth seed with a 48-34 record.