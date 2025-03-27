"I received several texts" - Adam Silver makes feelings clear as LeBron James & Stephen A. Smith’s beef escalates

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was asked about his thoughts on LeBron James' feud with Stephen A. Smith. The two have been at odds since the LA Lakers star appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show." On Wednesday, James appeared on the show as a guest and expressed his thoughts about the ESPN analyst.

However, Smith did not take it well and clapped back hours after the incident with McAfee was made public. The seasoned media personality continued to attack James, calling him a liar. His comments about the Lakers player took up most of his Wednesday broadcast.

During all of this, the league commissioner was questioned about his opinions. During a news conference Thursday, Silver discussed the simmering feud between the two.

According to Silver, he was at a board meeting when everything blew up and received tons of text messages.

"I just ended board meetings that began at 8 AM this morning," Silver started." My phone was in front of me and I received several texts that said, 'Are you watching this?' I understand, I saw some of the headlines that came out of it ... We are a particular sport in which that kind of debate seems to be a part of this league."

However, Silver claimed that he had not had time to go deeper into Smith and James's exchange.

"In terms of that back-and-forth, I haven't had a chance to watch or read what happened today."

Silver did not spend much of his news conference talking about James and Smith. He primarily discussed his ideas on the 2025 All-Star Game and the league's aspirations to investigate FIBA ties with Europe.

Adam Silver gave an update about the return of an NBA team in Seattle

Since the departure of the Seattle Supersonics in 2008, fans have longed for a professional basketball team to root for. Many supporters and professional players want to see the team return.

Adam Silver's news conference included a discussion of the league's efforts to revitalize the franchise. Silver said the league is implementing preventative measures in preparation for Seattle's NBA comeback, but he did not provide a timeframe.

"We are very focused on it," Silver said. "The fact that I'm not being more forthcoming publicly doesn't mean we're not studying it very intensively. We don't take those fans for granted."

The Sonics are a beloved team and many fans look forward to their return.

