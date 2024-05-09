"I was reciting Isaiah 40:29": Josh Hart reveals secret to playing entire 48 minutes in two separate playoff games

The New York Knicks are surprising everyone in the playoffs, and a big reason is their guard Josh Hart. He's been like a machine, logging a staggering 48 minutes in two consecutive playoff games against the Indiana Pacers.

During his post-game interview after Game 2, when asked about the challenges of playing all 48 minutes for two games in a row, Hart said:

“My Lord works in mysterious ways. Today, I felt like I didn’t have it at all. The whole game I was reciting Isaiah 40:29. The weak he renews strength. That was the biggest thing. He allows you to walk and not faint.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This incredible performance puts Hart in rare company. He's the first player since 2013 to play all 48 minutes in two playoff games back-to-back. Back then, it was Jimmy Butler going superhuman for the Chicago Bulls, playing a crazy 48 minutes in three straight playoff games.

Expand Tweet

There's a connection between Jimmy Butler's feat in 2013 and Josh Hart's, coach Tom Thibodeau. Back then, Thibodeau was known for pushing his star players hard, and it seems that hasn't changed. Whether this heavy workload is sustainable in the long run remains to be seen, but as long as the Knicks are in the fight, expect to see Josh Hart out there giving his all.

Josh Hart shouldering massive burden for shorthanded Knicks in playoffs run

Josh Hart has emerged as a powerhouse, guiding his team to consecutive wins against the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs. However, it's not just his scoring that's making headlines; it's his overall performance that's capturing everyone's attention. Hart has evolved into a double-double machine, maintaining a solid average of 21.5 points per game in the series' initial two matchups.

Beyond lighting up the scoreboard, he's averaging an impressive 14 rebounds and 7.5 assists, illustrating his versatile skillset. While shooting an effective 44.6 FG% from the 2-point range and an impressive 44.7% beyond the arc in the 2024 playoffs.

Expand Tweet

In the playoffs, it's a battle of endurance, and the Knicks will rely heavily on their 6-foot-4 forward to stay healthy if they aim to prolong their run. Despite carrying a significant burden, he's currently spearheading the effort, and Knicks fans are relishing every moment of his performance.