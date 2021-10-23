"I don't regret it at all" - Avery Bradley on missing LA Lakers' title run in the bubble and putting family first

Avery Bradley won his first championship with the LA Lakers in 2020, but he opted not to play in the NBA bubble. Now in his second stint with the Lakers, Bradley has no regrets about that decision.

In an interview with Bill Oram of The Athletic, Bradley opened up about his first year with the LA Lakers in the 2019-20 season that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bradley revealed that he has no regrets about not playing during the LA Lakers' championship run.

“I don’t regret it at all,” Bradley said. “I do wish I could have been there with the guys and had a chance to win the championship, but it’s something that we prayed about at that time. I was like, I have to put it in God’s hands and let him make the decision, or I’ll always live with regret.”

Despite not playing during the second part of the 2019-20 NBA season, the LA Lakers gave Bradley a championship ring. Bradley played 49 games for the Lakers that season. He averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

Family is the reason Avery Bradley did not join the LA Lakers in the NBA bubble

The primary reason Avery Bradley opted out of the NBA bubble was 'family'. Since there was still no concrete information about the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, Bradley wanted to protect his young son, Liam, who has a history of respiratory illness.

While Avery Bradley was playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Liam developed pneumonia, and the Bradleys had to spend two weeks in hospital. Since COVID-19 targets the lungs, Bradley and his young family decided not to risk anything, putting everyone's health first.

“We play this game for our family,” Bradley said. “Of course, I love the game of basketball. That’s how I take care of my family is this game. It would be backwards if I didn’t focus on my family first.”

Avery Bradley wanted to sign with the LA Lakers this offseason, but he wanted a two-year deal. After the Lakers signed Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington, Bradley signed a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors.

In the Warriors-Lakers preseason game at the Staples Center, the LA Lakers gave him a video tribute. A few days later, the Warriors waived him, and the Lakers claimed and signed Bradley on a non-guaranteed contract. Now in his second stint with the Lakers, Avery Bradley could be important to the team due to injuries plaguing the team's roster.

