"I rejected it": When Brian Windhorst dismissed LeBron James' "Decision" because of its improbable nature

LeBron James' decision to join the Miami Heat in 2010 is still one of the most controversial moments in NBA history. After spending the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron took his talents to South Beach in search of an NBA championship.

In a recent episode of JJ Redicks Old Man and the Three podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed how he was tipped off on LeBrons' decision 10 days before it was announced. However, the prominent analyst refused to follow up on the tip, as he believed it was improbable that LeBron was heading for the Miami Heat.

"I got tipped off that LeBron was going to go to Miami and I rejected it because I said, no, they can't make the cap space, and those guys aren't taking less," Windhorst said. "I pushed it right out. I could have really followed up on it, like, ten days out because I didn't respect that, yes, they could make the cap space, and yes, those guys would consider taking less."

"I made an assumption, and that's like my thing. Like, don't make assumptions again. I still do because it's human nature. But no, why did I make an assumption, and why did I not follow that up? It was an arrogant thing for me to do, and God, did that bother me so much. And look, the thing about it is the level that it would have taken for me to get a confirmation that LeBron was going to go to Miami was probably because, unless I heard it from LeBron himself, it was such a crazy story."

Unfortunately for Windhorst, LeBron did end up joining the Miami Heat, teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a potent big three that went on to dominate the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers want a stretch five

Following LeBron James' successful time with the Miami Heat, he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he helped win the franchise's first NBA Championship. Now, James is with the Los Angeles Lakers in search of his second ring with the franchise.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Rob Pelinka is likely on the lookout for a center that can stretch the floor and be a threat from the perimeter.

“Beyond Hayes, Pelinka said L.A. is ‘actively in the market to add another big,’ and hinted that the Lakers would pursue a player with stretch 5 capabilities,” McMenamin wrote.

Pelinka also added

“So we don't want to sign someone who replicates the skills that Jaxson Hayes has. So, if we can diversify the big position and have different looks, that would be good.”

James is at his best when attacking an open lane or when cutting off-ball. As such, it makes sense that the Lakers are looking to surround him with talented shooters. However, finding a stretch five for the veteran minimum is a tough task in the NBA. Yet, when the byproduct is a chance to play with James, things tend to get easier during negotiations.

