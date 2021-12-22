“I remember these days like it was yesterday" - LeBron James reminisces early years of Bryce James playing basketball with his friends

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will try to snap out of a two-game losing skid against the Phoenix Suns. The four-time MVP had the day off before the said game and spent part of his break watching Monday Night Football and Instagram posting.

The LA Lakers superstar is already in his 19th season in the NBA and regularly reminisces with fondness about the journey along the way. Part of that journey is seeing his children and his children's friends grow. LeBron James waxed nostalgic with a heartfelt story on Instagram showing his son Bryce James, Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony and DeZhon Hall playing hoops.

The King captioned his story with a heartwarming recollection of the days gone by:

“I remember these days like it was yesterday. 21 or 33. For the Love of the Game.”

It’s not clear when the video was captured or the location of the shootaround. What was very clear though was that the kids were just chilling and playing the game they love. From those heydays of backyard hoops, James, Anthony and Hall are now highly-touted basketball talents.

Bryce James, in particular, made headlines just two weeks ago when he threw down his first dunk - a mini tomahawk. LeBron James was covering the warmups of the Sierra Canyon High School basketball team when his youngest son threw down a dunk. The dunk immediately went viral, which needless to say, made LeBron James an extremely proud father.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Bryce James first ever dunk!! In front of LeBron too! @KingJames Bryce James first ever dunk!! In front of LeBron too! @KingJames https://t.co/ohBiGrGhXJ

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have reinforcements against the Phoenix Suns

LeBron James has reinforcement after Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard clear virus protocols. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard clearing health and safety protocols was the big news heading into the game against the Phoenix Suns. Assistant coach David Fizdale, who will handle the coaching reins due to Frank Vogel's quarantine, provided information on Tucker and Howard.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker have been cleared from the health and safety protocols, per the Lakers Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker have been cleared from the health and safety protocols, per the Lakers

Fizdale was quite certain that Tucker could start immediately after a 10-day tenure under virus protocols, while Howard’s availability remains uncertain. The return of the 21-year old shooting guard will be a big boost for the LA Lakers as they face the best backcourt in the West.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN @Mike_Bresnahan David Fizdale provides an update on the plan for Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard who both cleared health and safety protocols for the #LakeShow David Fizdale provides an update on the plan for Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard who both cleared health and safety protocols for the #LakeShow. @Mike_Bresnahan https://t.co/8p5KrAHhqu

Much of the Phoenix Suns’ success last campaign and this season has been predicated on the impressive play of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. They are even better than last season after their unexpected success of reaching the NBA Finals. The LA Lakers’ defense will be focused on the dynamic duo for a chance to win the game.

