"I remember when he got hit in the face by Karl Malone and broke his whole face" - Charles Barkley refuses to compare Isiah Thomas and Steph Curry

With Steph Curry at the helm, the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in eight years. The 'Big Three' of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green continue to dominate the league.

Draymond Green, a sometimes controversial figure, has once again made headlines for his recent Tweets about the 1998 Chicago Bulls and 2017 Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green @Money23Green I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s

Green's tweets have led to numerous debates regarding comparisons of eras in the NBA, a hot topic lately.

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley believes comparing stars from different generations is futile.

In an interview with Dan Patrick on the "Dan Patrick Show," Barkley shared his reasoning behind his beliefs.

Barkley began:

"Dan I don't get into those disccusions. I think when guys get on the TV and radio and say, who's better, LeBron or Michael. That's just lazy journalism. They're just trying to get stokefires to get callers into your radio show. Listen, the Warriors I love what they do, but them little bodies they got, they wouldn't last in the 70's or 80's."

Comparing stars has been an ongoing subject in the league and has been well fed by the media to drive numbers for their platform.

The change in physicality is the primary concern when stars of the modern era get compared to the best players of other eras.

The truth of the matter remains that the game has evolved from where it was fifty years ago.

Barkley would go on to add-

"No, no, those guys dont play alike, Isiah Thomas one of the toughest guys that have played in the NBA. Do not compare them. I told y'all, not physicality. There's a difference. He plays like Isiah Thomas went through the wars.

"I remember when he got hit in the face by Karl Malone and broke his whole face but Isiah Thomas played a totally different game and let me tell you something As great as Steph is, Isiah, that would have been a great matchup right there that would have been a great matchup."

The Steph Curry era of dominance

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

It's safe to say Steph Curry is an all-time great right now. In the wake of winning his fourth championship, where exactly does Steph Curry rank amongst the all-time greats?

Numerous players have stepped foot on the hardwood floor, and, more importantly, phenomenal point guards have graced the NBA. Curry's dominance in redefining how franchises look at smaller, skilled stars sets him apart from the remainder of his competition.

