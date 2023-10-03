"I remember my jaw dropping": A'ja Wilson describes the moment when $300,000,000-worth Tom Brady decided to buy minority stake in Aces

A'ja Wilson is recognized as one of the top players in the WNBA right now. From her elite defensive prowess to her sheer dominance at the rim, Wilson has made a name for herself. Besides being one of the best WNBA players, she is also a part of one of the most dominant teams in her league, the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces star mentioned in a podcast appearance on "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray," the incredible feeling she got when NFL legend Tom Brady decided to buy a minority stake in the Aces franchise.

"Oh man, it was super dope," Wilson said. "Like I mean, I remember my jaw dropping like wait, is this real? Just to be able to have someone that mattered like matters and cares for us to come in and it's something that we always needed because you know, we always love when people have a seat at the table.

"And obviously Tom Brady has a seat at the table, with him to reach out and say, 'Hey, no, I want to be a part of this and helping it grow.' It was truly truly a lot of fun."

From A'ja Wilson's point of view, she is appreciative when other incredible athletes from the NBA, NFL, etc., show their support for her team and the WNBA. As the WNBA's reputation continues to rise, so too is the recognition and support of other athletes and fans.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Brady has a total net worth of $300,000,000. This also includes approximately $20.3 million per year earned from the NFL star's lifestyle brand "TB12."

A'ja Wilson's teammate, Kelsey Plum, reacts to Tom Brady's minority stake in Las Vegas Aces

Following A'ja Wilson's reaction to Tom Brady's minority stake in the Las Vegas Aces, her Aces teammate, Kelsey Plum also had a similar reaction, as per her post on X.

Additionally, Kelsey Plum talked about the news in a postgame news conference, as per an ESPN article by William E. Ricks.

"I dapped him up," Plum said, "I gave him a big hug. I was like, man, you're a dog, I love you, 'woof woof!' He looked at me and he was like, 'Yeah,' so we connected."

With Brady's minority stake in the Aces team, it goes to show that athletes, outside of the NBA, are also all in to support the WNBA.