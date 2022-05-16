“I remember we were playing Phoenix they were talking so much sh*t” - Minnesota Timberwolves star hits back at Phoenix Suns following their dismal Game 7 loss to Dallas, calls it a “disgrace”

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards clapped back at the Phoenix Suns following their dismal 120-93 Game-7 loss in the conference semis against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Edwards posted an Instagram story where he ranted about the Suns trash-talking his team earlier this season. He also said how disgraceful of a performance the Suns put up against the Mavs.

Here's what the 'Antman' said (via The Score on Instagram):

"I remember we were playing Phoenix, and they were talking so much sh*t, telling us we better make the playoffs, we ain't gonna make the playoffs, we outta the playoffs, but y'all! This is a disgrace bruh, y'all have like 36 points in the third quarter, that's terrible!"

The Phoenix Suns were down by 46 points in the game. They could only score 27 points by halftime and didn't have anything going their way after the break either.

Dallas Mavericks decimate Phoenix Suns as Devin Booker and Chris Paul produce underwhelming performances

The Phoenix Suns were the favorites to win it all this year. They ended the regular season with a franchise-record of 64 wins, the most in the league.

Phoenix started their series against Dallas, going 2-0 up, but couldn't hold on to their lead. They had a 3-2 lead after winning Game 5 at home and were the favorites entering Game 7, as the series was dominated by the team playing at home.

However, the Suns arguably produced the worst performance in a Game-7 contest at home for a team that ended the regular season with a league-best record. Their superstar duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul failed to deliver. They scored a combined three points before halftime, shooting 0 of 11.

Devin Booker finished with 11 points, shooting three of 14, while Chris Paul had 10 points on four of eight shooting. The Mavericks' defense did an excellent job, limiting the All-Star backcourt's impact in the last few games, which shifted the series in their favor.

To exacerbate matters, the Suns had no answer to Luka Doncic at the offensive end. He averaged 32.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, seven assists and 2.1 steals per game in the series, shooting 48%.

The Slovenian received great support from his teammates, most notably from Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock in the last two games.

