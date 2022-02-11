"I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all" - Patrick Beverley mercilessly trolls Russell Westbrook, revisits his comments from 2019

The LA Lakers continue to struggle, having lost six of their last eight games, and Russell Westbrook has been at the center of it all. Fans and sports analysts have singled out the point guard's performance, blaming him for the terrible season the Lakers (26-30) are having.

The two-time scoring champion averaged 10.25 points per game in his last four appearances, playing 30.75 minutes per game. He leads the league in turnovers, with 224 in 55 games. His 18.3 points per game has been the lowest he has had since his sophomore season in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley @patbev21 well my boy is The Real Magician this year. I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’allwell my boy is The Real Magician this year. I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all 😂 well my boy is The Real Magician this year.

Minnesota Timberwolves veteran guard Patrick Beverley took to Twitter to throw shade at Westbrook. He recounted his time with the LA Clippers in 2019, when he was heavily criticized. He was said to have tricked people into believing he was a good player as all he was accused of doing was running around. He has likened that to the Westbrook situation, calling him "The Real Magician."

"I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all, well my boy is The Real Magician this year," Beverly tweeted.

Russell Westbrook in one of his weakest seasons since his sophomore season

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers reacts to a call on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles, California.

Russell Westbrook is currently in one of the weakest seasons of his career since he was a rookie. His 14th season in the league with the LA Lakers was supposed to be a dream come true. But this dream has fast grown into a nightmare as he has struggled to fit with the playing style and actual results.

His first game for the Lakers was supposed to be a grand opening chapter in his fairy tale Lakers union. Instead, he finished with only eight points, five rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. That set the tempo for his input, making more turnovers than free throws.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook in February:



14 made baskets

14 turnovers



He is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. Russell Westbrook in February:14 made baskets 14 turnoversHe is shooting 28/15/55% in that span. https://t.co/6g7ohkBCZR

There have been rumors of a possible Westbrook trade on deadline day Thursday, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "it is highly unlikely" but "nothing is impossible." He said the Lakers are instead aiming to boost the team around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook with players like Alec Burks from the New York Knicks and Dennis Schröder from the Boston Celtics.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein