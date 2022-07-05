“I would request NBA media, Adam Silver, Bob Myers and Sean Marks to kill this idea” - Nick Wright says nobody wants to see Kevin Durant back with the Warriors, says he’ll be shocked if KD wants this

Kevin Durant is on the search for a new squad. Golden State has surfaced as a rumored destination.

Nick Wright believes nobody would be interested in him going back.

Nick Wright outlines:

“I would request NBA media, Adam Silver, Bob Myers, and Sean Marks to kill this idea.”

Kevin Durant left Golden State after winning two championships and proving to the league how lethal he, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson were together. Having three of the most elite shooters in the league on the same team was something special.

Then, the narrative started to develop that Durant’s success did not matter because of just how good the squad was.

The 2017 and 2018 super-squad that was the Golden State Warriors are often discounted due to the amount of greatness on their squad. People wonder, How could they not have won?, instead of being proud that they did.

As a result of that, and a notable clash with Draymond Green, Kevin Durant made the decision to leave the team.

After moving on from the entity of greatness that is Golden State, Durant returning is very unlikely. Nick Wright’s ask for the league to address these rumors and quash them is a justifiable claim. Entertaining something like this is arguably useless.

Why did Kevin Durant leave the Golden State Warriors the first time?

Durant left primarily because he wanted to create his own path and let people know that he was just as great on his own. For him to fail in Brooklyn just to return to the Warriors would throw fuel back on the narrative he was trying to avoid.

Asking Adam Silver to kill this idea is asking the league to put a stop to a lot of chatter from the basketball world. This chatter translates to more views and attention on the NBA, so it is unlikely any rumors around Kevin Durant will be stopped at all.

The commercial benefit that draws from Kevin Durant’s trade rumors far outweighs any reason the league would have to silence them. With that being said, Golden State still remains as one of the least probable destinations for KD.

Two teams that have come up as strong contenders for Durant are the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. Both teams have options to give up in trades and are strong enough units to entice KD.

No matter what team's name comes up beside Durant’s, nothing is solid until KD posts it himself. The player is known for doing what he wants and coming far out of left field in the process. Therefore, whichever squad he ends up on is completely up in the air.

Objectively, Kevin Durant is looking for a team that can instantly translate into success. That is hard for teams that hope to trade for Durant, as they probably have to derail the root of their squads as trade bait.

Being at the elite level Kevin is at puts him in a tough spot. If he hopes to join a team that can provide him the success he desires, Brooklyn may have to swallow a relative loss.

