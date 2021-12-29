"Help me kind of figure it all out" – LeBron James responds to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's open letter on the former's COVID-related meme

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has faced criticism for a recent Instagram post regarding COVID-19. One of those critics hitting back at James was NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

After dropping 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and recording a win against the Houston Rockets to break a five-game losing streak, James was asked if he had any response to Abdul-Jabbar's comments. James said:

"No, I don't have a response to Kareem at all. And if you saw the post and read the tag, you know that I'm literally, honestly asking, 'help me out.' Help me kind of figure it all out, like we're all trying to figure this pandemic out."

James also talked about how the flu and the common cold are being forgotten as people are still getting sick from them:

"People like literally forgot about the flu during these times, like that's still going around. People have forgot about common colds. That happens, especially with a lot of our kids that's in school."

Was LeBron James' post out of order?

LeBron James going up against Armoni Brooks

LeBron James took to Instagram with a popular Spider-Man meme, using it to illustrate his confusion and frustration with COVID-19 and the differences between that with the flu and a common cold. Perhaps many people all over the globe had the same question.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took this as an opportunity to pen a letter to James asking him to be more responsible as James is someone society reveres. According to Abdul-Jabbar, James should be promoting vaccination instead of causing confusion with regards to the coronavirus.

James' vaccination status is unknown to the media, and there were questions asked about whether James was vaccinated when he was put in the NBA's health and safety protocols in late November. However, those conversations were squashed when he returned to action two days later.

James has a history of being a model citizen who has always compiled with the rules and regulations and spoken about social justice and community issues when possible.

And while the question he is asking with his post isn't completely unfounded, he should be mindful about is having more than 105 million Instagram followers. And given his popularity and fame, it's a fair question to ask if James should be posting something like the Spider-Man meme on his social media account.

James, who turns 37 on Thursday, is in his 19th season in the NBA.

