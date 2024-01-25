“I can't right now”: Chris Paul declines Draymond Green's request to discuss Scott Foster beef

NBA veteran Chris Paul and longtime official Scott Foster's long and storied rivalry has them going back and forth on several occasions. So, fans expect drama whenever the two share the court for a game. As of November 2023, in playoff games where Foster officiated, Chris Paul's record is just 3-17 going back to 2008.

Before last year's playoffs, Paul had notably been on a 13-game losing streak in games officiated by Foster, with a record of 2-17. After he and the Suns snapped that streak in the playoffs, Paul and Foster notably got into it during the regular season several months back.

When Paul and Foster exchanged words, Foster hit the longtime vet with two quick technicals, ejecting him from the game. After the game, while speaking with media members, Paul aimed at Foster.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champ asked Paul if he wanted to discuss Foster. Despite their past beef, Paul had no interest in discussing Foster.

"Can't. Not right now." Paul said. "I can't right now. I can't right now. But in due time, in due time, we'll have that conversation. I can't right now."

Draymond Green dubs Scott Foster as his favorite official despite teammate Chris Paul's beef

While Chris Paul declined to comment on Scott Foster and his rivalry with the official, Draymond Green discussed the referee. He explained that some referees act friendly pre-game before switching to strictly business once the game tips off.

In the case of Foster, Green explained that when he's playing in games officiated by the referee, he knows that there's no nonsense to be had.

"I love Scott, by the way. You know why I love Scott? Because Scott, to me, where I go wrong is like the referees that act like they cool with you. And then the moment the game start, you can't say hi. And I'm just like, bro, you just was laughing with me and saying, hi."

Paul joked that Green likes playing in games where Foster officiates because before Paul joined the Warriors, Foster allegedly favored Green's team.

While we could see the Chris Paul-Scott Foster rivalry blossom again this postseason, the Golden State Warriors currently sit outside the playoff contention. With a record of 19-22, the team currently sits in 12th place.

Fortunately for Steve Kerr's squad, the team is just one game away from tenth place, which would grant them entry into the play-in tournament. With plenty of time left in the season, only time will tell how things play out.

