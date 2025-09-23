  • home icon
  "I sat there and cried for two hours" - Jayson Tatum reveals emotional breakdown after Achilles injury left him contemplating about his NBA future

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 23, 2025 20:49 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Jayson Tatum reveals emotional breakdown after Achilles injury (Source: Imagn)

During the postseason, Jayson Tatum's career took a devastating turn for the worse after suffering an Achilles injury. As he continues his road to recovery, he reflected on where he was at mentally upon going down against the New York Knicks.

Since being drafted third overall in 2017, Tatum has emerged as one of the game's top stars. He was poised to try and lead the Boston Celtics to back-to-back titles last season before things came to an abrupt halt. Now, he finds himself set to miss the majority of the 2026 campaign.

In an interview with People magazine, Jayson Tatum looked back on the night he suffered his Achilles injury. He battled with a lot of negative thoughts, wondering if this setback could completely derail everything he had built.

"I literally sat there and cried for two hours 'cause so many things ran through my mind: 'Damn, is my career over? Am I going to get traded? Are all my partners going to drop me?' My basketball career flashed in front of my eyes," Tatum said. "I’m in my prime, one of the best basketball players in the world, and it felt like it was all taken away."
Since Tatum underwent surgery to repair his Achilles, he's been working diligently to return to form for the Celtics and salvage his prime.

Jayson Tatum eyeing a return to action this season

Jayson Tatum was one of many players to suffer an Achilles injury late in the year, with Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard being some of the other notable names. While his counterparts are eyeing a longer recovery period, the Celtics forward is eager to be on the court again in 2026.

Earlier this summer, the Indiana Pacers revealed that Haliburton will miss the entirety of the 2026 season. Lillard's status remains unknown, but given that he's in the later stages of his career, the Portland Trail Blazers are likely to be cautious with the All-Star point guard.

During an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" Tuesday, Jayson Tatum touched on his thoughts in terms of his return. He refuses to rule out coming back this season, noting the extra hours he's been putting in behind the scenes.

"I haven't said I'm not playing this season," Tatum said. "I don't go to rehab six days a week for nothing."

Based on his recent remarks, it appears Tatum is in a much better headspace as it pertains to his injury. Only time will tell if he'll be able to grace the court for the Celtics in 2026.

Edited by Kevin McCormick
