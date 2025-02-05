"I was scared to get traded" - Joel Embiid seemingly throws shade at NBA Twitter's mockery of his injury comeback

Joel Embiid played his first game since Jan. 4 on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid dropped a triple-double to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-116 win. He also seemingly responded to trolls on X, formerly known as Twitter, in his postgame press conference.

Before Tuesday's contest, Embiid had only played 12 games due to a lingering knee issue. He last played in early January, suffering a foot injury and was out for more than a month. He returned with a vengeance, putting up 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Speaking to reporters after the game, "The Process" was asked about his hot start to the game and his motivation behind it. Embiid joked that he didn't want to get traded, alluding to the shock Luka Doncic deal and to trolls who talk bad about his injuries and load management.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was scared to get traded," Embiid said before laughing. "I'm kidding. I don't know. I think I just wanted to come out aggressive."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid explained that when he returned in December, he was trying to do too much and wasn't getting into his rhythm the right way. He added that he was overthinking his actions on the court, which resulted in some poor performances.

However, the former MVP was fantastic against the Dallas Mavericks. He shot 12-for-23 from the field and went to the free throw line nine times. The only negative part of his game on Tuesday was missing five free throws and committing five turnovers.

The Philadelphia 76ers were down 116-115 with under 30 seconds left. Embiid hit a tough contested layup with 22 seconds remaining to give the Sixers the lead. He knocked down one of two free throws to help Philly earn their 20th win of the season.

Dallas Mavericks didn't want Joel Embiid situation with Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks didn't want the Joel Embiid situation with Luka Doncic. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the reasons why the Dallas Mavericks decided to part ways with Luka Doncic is his issues with conditioning. Doncic has had problems with his weight, especially during the offseason, and trying to get back into shape. He has dealt with lower leg muscle injuries throughout his career as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers beat reporter Ethan Sands cited his sources who told him that the Mavs were worried that Doncic could end up in a Joel Embiid-like situation. While it's unclear what that means, Embiid has said that he won't play back-to-back games for the rest of his career.

Embiid has also dealt with injuries throughout his career, limiting his availability and performances, especially in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.