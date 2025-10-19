"I see why Cooper Flagg reclassed now": NBA fans awed by 2026 draft's top prospect AJ Dybantsa's blitz in BYU debut

College basketball sensation AJ Dybantsa made his highly anticipated debut for the BYU Cougars on Saturday and instantly left the fans in awe. Although BYU fell short in a 90-89 exhibition loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Dybantsa was at the centre of attention for an incredible performance.He filled up the stat sheet with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, resulting in fans showering him with praise.Unfortunately, Cooper Flagg was dragged into the conversations, with fans drawing comparisons between the two.“I see why Cooper Flagg reclassed now 🤯,” @Rongs215 said.Slicktalk215 @Rongs215LINK@TheDunkCentral @PDTScouting I see why Cooper Flagg reclassed now 🤯“if you think &quot;Cooper Flagg&quot; is better than this get an fmri,” @afuturemodern wrote.“Better than Flagg,” @LeGOATBurner23 said.“Already better than Flagg,” @DMichaelMG wrote.“Seen enough. Guaranteed lottery pick,” @jefeisland said.“I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that he’s the next big superstar in the NBA,” @arlandass said.Cooper Flagg and AJ Dybantsa were originally part of the same high school recruiting class, the Class of 2025. In August 2023, Flagg reclassified to the 2024 class, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft instead of 2026.AJ Dybantsa, on the other hand, is expected to be a one-and-done prospect set to spend just one season in college before declaring for the draft. Most mock drafts already project him as a top-three pick. However, he will focus on improving his draft stock and strengthening his case as the #1 pick in 2026.AJ Dybantsa and BYU’s schedule to begin 2025-2026 collehge basketball seasonAfter wrapping up their exhibition games, the BYU Cougars will officially open the 2025–2026 college basketball season against the Villanova Wildcats on November 3. AJ Dybantsa and co. will play 12 straight games either at home or at neutral sites before heading out for their first true road matchup at Kansas State on January 3.During that stretch, BYU will face some tough competition, including #4 UConn, #24 Wisconsin, Miami, and Clemson, among others. Every one of those 12 games will be nationally televised, either on TNT, ESPN, Fox, CBS Sports Network, or Peacock.