  • "I see why Cooper Flagg reclassed now": NBA fans awed by 2026 draft's top prospect AJ Dybantsa's blitz in BYU debut

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 19, 2025 11:30 GMT
College basketball sensation AJ Dybantsa made his highly anticipated debut for the BYU Cougars on Saturday and instantly left the fans in awe. Although BYU fell short in a 90-89 exhibition loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Dybantsa was at the centre of attention for an incredible performance.

He filled up the stat sheet with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, resulting in fans showering him with praise.

Unfortunately, Cooper Flagg was dragged into the conversations, with fans drawing comparisons between the two.

“I see why Cooper Flagg reclassed now 🤯,” @Rongs215 said.
“if you think "Cooper Flagg" is better than this get an fmri,” @afuturemodern wrote.
“Better than Flagg,” @LeGOATBurner23 said.
“Already better than Flagg,” @DMichaelMG wrote.
“Seen enough. Guaranteed lottery pick,” @jefeisland said.
“I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that he’s the next big superstar in the NBA,” @arlandass said.
Cooper Flagg and AJ Dybantsa were originally part of the same high school recruiting class, the Class of 2025. In August 2023, Flagg reclassified to the 2024 class, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft instead of 2026.

AJ Dybantsa, on the other hand, is expected to be a one-and-done prospect set to spend just one season in college before declaring for the draft. Most mock drafts already project him as a top-three pick. However, he will focus on improving his draft stock and strengthening his case as the #1 pick in 2026.

AJ Dybantsa and BYU’s schedule to begin 2025-2026 collehge basketball season

After wrapping up their exhibition games, the BYU Cougars will officially open the 2025–2026 college basketball season against the Villanova Wildcats on November 3. AJ Dybantsa and co. will play 12 straight games either at home or at neutral sites before heading out for their first true road matchup at Kansas State on January 3.

During that stretch, BYU will face some tough competition, including #4 UConn, #24 Wisconsin, Miami, and Clemson, among others. Every one of those 12 games will be nationally televised, either on TNT, ESPN, Fox, CBS Sports Network, or Peacock.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Advait Jajodia
