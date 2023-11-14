"I see why Draymond slapped TF outta him": NBA fans are incensed after seeing Jordan Poole acting casual during a timeout

Footage recently surfaced of Washington Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole ignoring Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. during a timeout huddle. The questionable behavior had NBA fans calling out the 24-year-old for his immaturity.

The timeout occurred during Washington’s 102-94 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. In the clip, Poole can be seen looking away while talking to a teammate during the start of the team’s huddle.

After seemingly being told to pay attention by another teammate, Poole shrugs him off before throwing a towel. He then continues to zone out before opting to check out the play toward the end of the timeout.

However, by that point, it appears to be too late as the timeout ends and Poole is left looking confused.

The clip made fans infuriated. Many said that they see why Poole’s former Golden State Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, infamously punched him during a practice last October.

“Now I see why Draymond slapped [the f**k] outta him, makes sense now,” one fan said.

“Pretty sad, I was really rooting for him. Guess I see why Draymond felt the way he did,” another said.

Meanwhile, others ranted about how disrespectful Poole was to his coach:

“They're going to all that trouble to diagram a play and Poole is acting like a child not paying a bit of attention, and if the ball comes to him, he's launching it. Even if it's from 40 feet, he's jacking up another brick,” one fan said.

“This is actually disgusting, to be honest. Dude can play, but this ain't it,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Poole’s questionable behavior:

How has Jordan Poole fared as a top scoring option for the Wizards?

Washington Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole

When Washington acquired Jordan Poole from Golden State during the offseason, many expected him to break out as the Wizards’ No. 1 scoring option. Some even expected him to average over 25 points per game. However, Poole has mostly struggled to start the season.

Entering Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, Poole is averaging just 16.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 41.7% shooting through nine games. His 16.4 ppg trails teammate Kyle Kuzma (23.0 ppg) by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, the Wizards entered Monday with the third-worst record in the league at 2-7.

So despite being an NBA champion, most would probably agree that Poole needs to start locking in more for Washington to turn its season around.