"I would see Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp and a ten-minute trip to bring the food up was really 30 minutes" - Jamal Crawford asserts he would rather see SuperSonics make a re-entry in NBA rather than go into HOF

Jamal Crawford is one of the most skilful NBA players. He played 20 years in the league and retired, scoring 19,419 points. Considering the fact that he came off the bench, that number is impeccable. J-Crossover was a walking bucket and happened to be the only player to score 50 points or more for four different teams.

The 42-year-old was born in Seattle, a city that had a SuperSonics team during their glory years. Jamal Crawford grew up watching Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp represent the Sonics and aspired to one day play on the same court. However, in 2008, Seattle lost to the franchise as it shifted to Oklahoma.

The three-time sixth man of the year was thrown a tough question during his recent interview on NBA Today by Jalen Rose. He was asked if he would like to be in the Hall of Fame or have an NBA team in the city of Seattle. Without thinking twice, Jamal Crawford gave a befitting reply.

"It would absolutely mean more for me for the Sonics to come back. I was a kid who actually worked in the Arena and I was a kid 16 years old bringing food up from the basement to the concession stand and when I did that and I would look in the crowd and look on the court I would see Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp.

"And a ten minute trip to bring the food up was really 30 minutes and I was dreaming about being there on the court and so for me, I know what that means for the next generation. A lot of these kids have never seen that, this generation has never seen Kevin Durant in 2008, they were babies, so to see that, I know it would push a whole another generation forward."

Jamal Crawford was one of the best sixth men in the league during his playing days. He could go on scoring bursts that could turn the game around. Crawford had a bag full of skills, but the crossover was one of his main weapons.

Many believe that he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame because of what he did coming off the bench. For him to say that he would rather have an NBA team in Seattle is a testament to how much he loves the city.

Crawford, Nate Robinson, Brandon Roy and Dejounte Murray are some of the most notable names that have made it to the NBA coming out of Seattle.

Jalen & Jacoby @JalenandJacoby Nothing but love for a guy who is in OUR hall of fame, a man from and for his community, somebody who has more shake n' bake than Kraft foods, the reason they had to retool the handle physics in video games... the living legend @JCrossover Nothing but love for a guy who is in OUR hall of fame, a man from and for his community, somebody who has more shake n' bake than Kraft foods, the reason they had to retool the handle physics in video games... the living legend @JCrossover https://t.co/2bwBwoQG3U

With plans for an extension, a new NBA team in the next few years looks inevitable. Whether it happens to be in Seattle is still in question. But there is no doubt that there is no place that is more deserving than the Emerald City.

How good was Jamal Crawford during his playing days?

Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards

Jamal Crawford started off his career with the Chicago Bulls in 2000. He did not have a great rookie year, but his talent started to get recognition as the years went by.

After a decent stint with the Bulls, he moved to the New York Knicks. After starting in his first year there, Crawford was forced to come off the bench in his second year. He excelled in that role and won back his starting spot the following season.

After spending four years with the Knicks, Crawford moved with the Golden State Warriors. He played only one season with them and averaged 20 PPG, but was traded to the Atlanta Hawks the following season.

It was with the Hawks that Jamal Crawford had the most impact coming off the bench. In his very first year there, he averaged 18 PPG and won the Sixth Man of the Year award. He was in a 6MOY conversation the following year as well but lost the race to Lamar Odom.

Having played two great years with the Hawks, Crawford signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2011-12 season. Although he did well there, the season was shortened due to the lockout. He then moved to the LA Clippers in 2012, where he won two 6MPY trophies.

He was a walking bucket throughout his career. Although Crawford could have been a starter, he embraced the role from the bench. The 42-year-old set an example for many youngsters, wherein he made them believe that coming off the bench was also very important.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far