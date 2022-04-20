"I see no lie told! They are 2 of the most skilled players of ALL-TIME" - LeBron James agrees with Dwyane Wade on Kevin Durant and Kyrie being more skilled than them as a duo

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are two of the most controversial superstars in NBA history for a multitude of reasons. But none other than legendary shooting guard Tracy McGrady praised the Brooklyn Nets for their superior prowess.

On Shannon Sharpe's "Cub Shay Shay" podcast, the Hall of Famer, seven-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion said:

"LeBron (James) and D-Wade (Dwyane Wade), skill-wise, are not touching KD and Kyrie."

When asked whether the pair were the most skilled teammates of all time, T-Mac said:

"Without a doubt, without a shadow of a doubt. I haven't seen a pair, a duo that skilled. ... There's no dynamic duo that compares to KD and Kyrie. I mean, even if you look at what LeBron and D-Wade was, skill-wise they not touching them two boys."

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay



"LeBron and D-Wade, skill-wise, are not touching KD and Kyrie." Tracy McGrady says Kyrie & Kevin Durant are more skilled than LeBron and D-Wade & Jordan and Pippen

The claim was reinforced by none other than Wade, a three-time champion, and James, a four-time MVP and four-time champion.

Wade, who played 17 seasons in the NBA, and James, who just finished his 19th, expressed their agreement on social media.

DWade @DwyaneWade



"LeBron and D-Wade, skill-wise, are not touching KD and Kyrie." Tracy McGrady says Kyrie & Kevin Durant are more skilled than LeBron and D-Wade & Jordan and Pippen

And that is not a dig. Them two dudes are SKILLED af!

James spent three successful seasons with Irving in Cleveland, and the pair won a championship in 2016, rallying from a 3-1 deficit against the "73-9" Warriors.

James replied to The Flash's tweet:

"I see no lie told! They are 2 of the most skilled players of ALL-TIME"

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant: The championship paradox

Kevin Durant and Irving in action for the Brooklyn Nets

In July 2019, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces with the Brooklyn Nets. The All-Star duo have since taken the Nets to the playoffs again. However, they have yet to win a championship.

Brooklyn, the No. 7 seed, is matched up against the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics. Following the Celtics' razor-thin 115-114 victory on Sunday at TD Garden, the teams will play Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The Celtics won on All-Star Jayson Tatum's thrilling buzzer-beater. His heroics gave Boston a 1-0 series lead in a series that has the potential to go seven games.

The duo of Irving and Durant were remarkable nevertheless, combining for 62 points. Irving – Uncle Drew – tallied six assists and five rebounds to go with a colossal 39 points on an efficient 60.0% shooting.

Durant and Irving need to stay creative and score effectively to give the Nets a chance to win. After Wednesday night, the series will shift to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday.

