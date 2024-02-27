"I see light at end of the tunnel" - Klay Thompson drops subtle hints about retiring from NBA amid career woes

Klay Thompson was a huge piece in the success of the Golden State Warriors dynasty for his impeccable shotmaking and often overlooked defensive ability. However, this season places Thompson in a unique position, playing in the team's second unit. Interestingly, as per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Warriors guard sees himself near the final years of his NBA career.

As opposed to being an integral part of the Warriors starting five alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Thompson's shooting woes have put him in a tough spot, which resulted in his move to the bench. In this new adjustment, Thompson acknowledged his envisioned timeline for his career.

"I would love to be a Warrior for life," Thompson said. "Whatever happens though, I've got a few more years to play this game, so I'm gonna enjoy every second. I realize that I see the light at the end of the tunnel, [and] I'm not sure if I want to play until I'm 40, man. That sounds really exhausting."

Not every player can play at an elite level in the later stages of their NBA career unless one is LeBron James or even LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Compared to his numbers in past seasons, Klay Thompson's production this season has not been at its best.

In the 53 games he has played this season, he has averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point line. These are respectable numbers, but they show a clear drop-off from his previous seasons. However, there's no denying that the four-time NBA champion is past his prime.

It remains to be seen when Klay Thompson finally decides to hang the jersey up. As of now, he is taking it one game at a time by contributing in any way he can to the team's success.

Klay Thompson talked about feeling grateful, despite being moved to bench role

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Speaking with The Athletic's Sam Amick, Klay Thompson has adjusted well into his new role with the Golden State Warriors in being one of the main options in the team's second unit.

"I'm doing great," Thompson said. "I think I'm doing much better in not putting my identity in my performance, especially after 11 years of NBA basketball. That alone is an incredible accomplishment. And to be out here and still be playing and having fun and being healthy, that trumps any big shooting night or 50-40-90 milestones."

He acknowledged that not every player in the same situation as he's in would not have been given the same opportunity as he's gotten with the Warriors. To have the same shooting struggles he has faced throughout this season, most NBA teams would decide to move him for a different rotation piece.

However, given all that he has done for the Golden State Warriors franchise, Thompson deserves better and has rightfully gotten it this season. Interestingly, some players would retain their ego and detest being moved to the bench after being part of the starting five for so long.

This is not the case for Klay Thompson, who has been a professional regarding the move and has welcomed it with open arms. It is a welcome sight for his teammates and is respectable behavior from a veteran that young players can look up to.