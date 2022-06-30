“I see a lot of similarities in our big 3 as we had in Milwaukee with Giannis, Khris and Jrue” -Darvin Ham gives a bold assessment of LA Lakers star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham believes there are similarities between the Milwaukee Bucks' big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Ham worked closely with the Bucks' big three during his stint as the lead assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer. The former NBA champion will witness three new superstars work his philosophies in LA.

Here's what Ham said regarding how he plans to surround the Lakers' big three (via NBA.com):

"Offense? Show me the subjects. Who are the best, most powerful guys on that side of the ball for that team? We’re going to construct something around them. I see a lot of similarities in our Big 3 as what we had in Milwaukee with Giannis, Khris and Jrue (Holiday) with LeBron, AD and Russ."

Darvin Ham added:

"Spacing is going to be different – there are going to be a lot more organic, natural ways to move the ball side to side and make sure we’re playing with the pass, and getting the best possible shot there is. It shouldn’t be a struggle where we feel like any of these guys have to put their cape on and save the day offensively, make it tough on themselves or wear themselves down early in the season because they’re carrying such a heavy load."

Ham revealed that he wants to implement a four-out-one-in system with the LA Lakers. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis are excellent offensively, especially when creating plays for themselves or their teammates.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Darvin Ham says that he wants to run a four-out, one-in offense, and that the success of the LeBron/AD/Russ trio will start on the defensive end first.



He said one of his sayings is “facts over feelings” and that he plans on holding the stars as accountable as the role players. Darvin Ham says that he wants to run a four-out, one-in offense, and that the success of the LeBron/AD/Russ trio will start on the defensive end first. He said one of his sayings is “facts over feelings” and that he plans on holding the stars as accountable as the role players.

However, Ham wants the Lakers' offense to be free-flowing. He has demanded that his superstar trio make sacrifices, put in extra effort on defense and find the best shot on every offensive possession.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s role next season: “The biggest word we used was sacrifice.”



"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." From NBA Today: Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s role next season: “The biggest word we used was sacrifice.”"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." From NBA Today: https://t.co/HPu69MzXaM

LA Lakers need to get crafty in free agency

Russell Westbrook starting the 2021-22 NBA season in a LA Lakers uniform seems likelier than ever. He has opted into the final year of his deal, and the most suitable trade partner, John Wall, has already reached a buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets.

New coach Darvin Ham's interviews also show the Lakers' intention to continue with Westbrook next season. Ham has demanded him be a 'pitbull' on defense, and Westbrook has accepted the challenge.

ESPN @espn "Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen, and still there's still a ton left in that tank."



New Lakers coach Darvin Ham weighs in on Westbrook "Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen, and still there's still a ton left in that tank." New Lakers coach Darvin Ham weighs in on Westbrook https://t.co/WbFSM3yuiP

Ham intends to use Russell Westbrook in multiple roles to maximize his potential. That could help LeBron James and Anthony Davis play more freely on both sides of the ball. However, the Lakers' success next season doesn't just rely on the shoulders of their three superstars.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Darvin Ham: In His Own Words Darvin Ham: In His Own Words https://t.co/wUeQWgbAP9

The role players will have a significant impact on their system, especially if it's a four-out-one-in style that Ham intends to implement. The LA Lakers need two-way wings and elite three-point shooters around LeBron, AD and Westbrook.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha



Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: Who could the Lakers sign in free agency tomorrow?Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: theathletic.com/3386746/2022/0… Who could the Lakers sign in free agency tomorrow?Some of the names to watch for the taxpayer mid-level exception, including Otto Porter Jr., Caleb and Cody Martin, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Mo Bamba and more: theathletic.com/3386746/2022/0…

Free agency is once again their best bet, with a lack of flexibility to acquire players via trade and sign big-name free agents with cap space. Malik Monk will likely receive the entire midlevel exception worth $6 million, so Rob Pelinka and Co. will have to get crafty and lure young players on the minimum salary.

The LA Lakers continue to be an attractive destination despite their poor campaign last year. It will be interesting to see which players they acquire once the free agency period opens at 6:00 PM ET on June 30th.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far