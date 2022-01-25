"I don't see how they make the playoffs let alone the Western Conference finals" – Gilbert Arenas outrightly dismisses LA Lakers' postseason chances

The LA Lakers are currently in the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They have struggled for any consistency despite the impressive play of LeBron James this season. Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes the Lakers are not even going to make the postseason.

In the most recent episode of "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" on fubo Sports, the three-time All-Star was asked by co-host Josiah Johnson about the Lakers' ceiling for the season. Arenas believes that with their current offense, the Lakers are not going to qualify for the playoffs.

"It all depends if they think like bringing AD is gonna save them, and they still going to be putting those same lineups out. And I don't see how they make the playoffs, let alone reach the Western Conference finals," Arenas said.

In defense of the LA Lakers, they have not been fully healthy for the majority of the season. Early season injuries contributed to their slow start, followed by a coronavirus outbreak and then a knee injury to Anthony Davis. However, they have also been inconsistent on defense, as well as on offense at times, especially in the third quarter.

Russell Westbrook has also not meshed with the Lakers, struggling to find his rhythm and he even got benched recently in the fourth quarter. The Lakers also sacrificed their depth and defense to acquire Westbrook, who appears to be untradeable due to his large contract.

(Via It is expected that Russell Westbrook and Houston ‘would swiftly’ enter buyout talks if a John Wall trade goes through, per @TheSteinLine (Via marcstein.substack.com/p/latest-from-… It is expected that Russell Westbrook and Houston ‘would swiftly’ enter buyout talks if a John Wall trade goes through, per @TheSteinLine (Via marcstein.substack.com/p/latest-from-…) https://t.co/ecOzBwgtKn

Anthony Davis set to return to the LA Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets

After a five-week absence, Anthony Davis is set to return for the LA Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Davis has not appeared in a game since suffering a left MCL sprain in his left knee Dec. 17 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers have gone 7-10 during Davis' absence, with LeBron James carrying much of the workload for the team. James is certainly a do-it-all for the Lakers, but they are still a game below .500. But that could all change with the return of Davis from injury.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania After missing over one month with MCL sprain, Lakers star Anthony Davis is probable to return on Tuesday night vs. the Nets in Brooklyn. After missing over one month with MCL sprain, Lakers star Anthony Davis is probable to return on Tuesday night vs. the Nets in Brooklyn.

Davis will certainly reduce the workload for LeBron, who could use all the help he needs. It may also lessen the pressure on Russell Westbrook on offense. Davis' work in the paint will surely attract defenses to open up the threes, but the LA Lakers need to add shooters.

With 35 games left in the season, the Lakers are in a crucial stretch to improve their record and go up in the standings. They have a tough schedule ahead, facing teams such as the Golden State Warriors three times, the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets twice. The Lakers cannot afford to lose any winnable games moving forward.

